Logan's playground moves ahead

LOGAN'S Adventure Playground is set for a new look thanks to the generosity of a local landscaping business.

Plants Whitsunday Labourers are expected to begin work on a 4-5 metre hedge garden.

Play and Shine project president Lisa Christofersen thanked Plants Whitsunday owner Matt Stokes for his community support.

"I asked Matt for a quote and he came back with a surprise by donating plants, mulch, soil and labour,” she said.

"It is a milestone we have been waiting a long time for and magically Plants Whitsunday offered it.

"The focus is to define the boundary and bring some nature, eventually it will give some shade and will be aesthetically pleasing.”

Mr Stokes said he was happy to contribute toward the development of the iconic playground, which gave local children so much joy.

"This is an amazing asset for the community and I know the kids absolutely love it,” he said.

"Our guys are back on the 9th (January) so we will start it the weekend after.”

Lisa said the hedge garden would be a win-win for everyone, promising to keep the hedge snipped at three metres so the neighbours could retain their view.