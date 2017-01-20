Logan's playground nearer completion

PLANTS Whitsunday owner Matt Stokes and his team of eight volunteers selflessly offered their time to install a new hedge at Logan's Adventure Playground on Saturday.

The plants, Phyllanthus coscutiflrus, placed along the western boundary of the playground, offer a green backdrop that will eventually become a lush hedge.

Play and Shine Project Group president Lisa Christofersen said she had requested a quote from Plants Whitsunday for the plants and their installation but Mr Stokes had offered to donate the works completely, along with members of the social club at Plants Whitsundays.

"For an entire team to give up their Saturday morning to dedicate time for our project speaks volumes. Including labour, all materials, machinery, we were looking at $3000,” Ms Christofersen said.

"The torrential rain started the minute the job was completed, and anyone who knows Logan's story will know the significance of the rain coming at key moments. "Once again, I am humbled by the generosity of small business in this community. With in-kind donations like what we have witnessed on Saturday, the playground is on track to be completed this year, after five years in the making.”

Cruise Cafe and Bar owner Tanya Bandow donated morning tea for the team, and Leanne Fordham delivered muffins, sandwiches and cold drinks.

Ms Christofersen said she also received an email from Brett Campbell who was so inspired by Mr Stokes' donation, that he donated $2000 to the playground.

The money will go towards purchasing the Giant Nest Swing.

The Play and Shine Project Goup Inc committee would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Plants Whitsunday, Brett Campbell and Tanya Bandow for their efforts and generosity.