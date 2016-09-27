Look into my eyes and laugh

MYSTERIOUS: Hypno-comedian Wayne Donnelly is set to take you into another world at the Whitsunday Arts and Cultural Centre.

"WE'RE going to have two hours of fun and take them into another world.”

That's what hypno-comedian Wayne Donnelly has promised patrons of his out of the box show come Saturday night.

He wasn't always an entertainer however, having endured 13 years in the corporate world before finding his passion.

Having walked on fire with Tony Robbins in 1996, he knew he couldn't go back to the office.

After becoming a Master Hypnotist, Mr Donnelly wanted to push the boundaries.

"I wanted to see how far I could go with this,” he said.

"By getting up on stage and doing comedy, it's very, very raw because people don't know they're going to get hypnotised (before they arrive) and I don't know who the volunteers are going to be.

"It's quite an adrenaline rush.”

The talented entertainer said he was often asked if everyone could be hypnotised.

"I say 'well, everyone's already hypnotised into whatever beliefs they have and you can see that from the way they live their life',” he said.

"I just take them into my world for a while and they see what I see.”

Volunteers can certainly expect something from left field when they find themselves staring into Mr Donnelly's eyes on stage.

"It's giving people an experience that they wouldn't get normally,” he said.

"Like taking them back to their school days, but only a good school day though.

"You've got to look after people, you don't want to take them to a bad day.”

Anyone interested in experiencing this first-hand can put their name forward on the night.

"I take volunteers because I'm looking for people that want to come and play,” he said.

"It's no good just pulling people out of the audience.

"I don't know who they're going to be, they're just going to pop up.”

Set to be an awesome night of entertainment, you can even opt for a VIP ticket which includes the cocktail menu, wine and beer.

So head to the WACC on Saturday for a sensational night.

HYPNO SHOW

What: Hypno-comedian Wayne Donnelly

Where: Whitsunday Arts and Cultural Centre

When: Saturday, doors at 6.30pm for an 8pm show

Cost: VIP $70, group of eight $65, standard $25

Book: 4946 4444 or thewacc.com.au