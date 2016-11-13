Mack Horton wins final ocean race at Hamilton Island

OLYMPIC champion Mack Horton added another title to his collection at the 2km Ocean Swim event today on Hamilton Island.

Over 300 swimmers took to the waters to test themselves in the final event of the 2016 Endurance Series.

Strong north-westerly winds forced a location change from Whitehaven Beach to the more protected Catseye Beach on Hamilton Island.

The crowd were surprised to see Horton still amongst company at the half way point with defending champion Matt Pegg from Townsville and former Aquathlon World Champion triathlete Ben Shaw intent to make Horton work for it.

Horton and Shaw worked hard to drop Pegg on the outward leg of the second lap, before Horton put his foot down after the final buoy to take the win.

Triathletes dominated the women's podium with Natalie Van Coevorden achieving an impressive double title following her Fujifilm Triathlon win on Saturday.

Van Coevorden, in career best form, relegated Charlotte McShane to silver for the second day in a row with Mackay's Linda Single, herself a Olympic Gold Medallist in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay, finishing in third.

Jake Birtwhistle won the Men's triathlon title ahead of with rising stars Jed Boxall and Liam Rapley from Sydney duelling for the scraps some six minutes back from the winner.

The Hamilton Island Endurance Series returns in 2017, kicking off with the Stamford Financial Hilly Marathon on April 30.

Full details can be found at www.hamiltonisland.com.au/marathon