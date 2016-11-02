Magic ends PCYC grand final dream

TO THE TOP: Coaches Troy Bannister (left) and Matthew Doherty (right) with Whitsunday PCYC U16 players Xander Hall, Reshon Stone, Ben Li, Jordan Bannister, Max Brown, Carlo Urbano and Harrison Sherrington ahead of Saturday's grand final.

BASKETBALL: It may not have been the fairytale finish that they wanted but Whitsunday's PCYC basketball players can hold their heads high knowing that just making the grand final was a feat in itself.

The under-16s began the season without jerseys and finished it with a thrilling grand final loss, edged out 37-33 by Mackay's Magic White.

Whitsunday coach Matthew Doherty said his players had their chances in the final but Mackay had finished with a flurry.

"They were ahead, then behind and it was back and forth the whole game,” he said.

"Then in the last two minutes they scored about six points with three quick baskets and it sealed the game.”

Doherty said Whitsunday had paid the price for some poor shots but he was proud of their effort.

"The boys played a fantastic game,” he said.

"There was a great crowd and most of the parents came down to support.

"Max Brown played the best game he had all year. He was the most improved player throughout the whole season.

"Xander Hall was our strongest, he was the backbone of the team.”

Doherty hopes to expand the basketball program next season and said the grand final performance was an example of self-belief.

"When you believe in something you can do it, we all wanted this to happen. We all had a goal,” he said.