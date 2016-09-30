Magnificent Seven a shooting success

WILD WEST: Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

PREPARE yourself for some wild, wild west action with The Magnificent Seven blazing on to the silver screen once more.

A modernisation of the classic, the flick sees the small pioneer town of Rose Creek under the deadly control on industrialist Bartholomew Bouge.

The desperate townspeople employ the protection of seven gun slingers, made up of outlaws, bounty hunters, gamblers and hired guns, to protect them from attack.

For lovers of westerns and newcomers alike, The Magnificent Seven is sure to delight.

A satisfying blockbuster, don't miss this movie.

SHOOT

What: The Magnificent Seven

Where: Bowen Summergarden Cinema

When: See ad