28°
News

Magnificent Seven a shooting success

30th Sep 2016 8:00 PM
WILD WEST: Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.
WILD WEST: Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven. Sam Emerson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PREPARE yourself for some wild, wild west action with The Magnificent Seven blazing on to the silver screen once more.

A modernisation of the classic, the flick sees the small pioneer town of Rose Creek under the deadly control on industrialist Bartholomew Bouge.

The desperate townspeople employ the protection of seven gun slingers, made up of outlaws, bounty hunters, gamblers and hired guns, to protect them from attack.

For lovers of westerns and newcomers alike, The Magnificent Seven is sure to delight.

A satisfying blockbuster, don't miss this movie.

SHOOT

What: The Magnificent Seven

Where: Bowen Summergarden Cinema

When: See ad

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Magnificent Seven a shooting success

Magnificent Seven a shooting success

Seven gun wielding come to the aid of desperate town people in need of protection

Fish are on the bite as water warms up

ABOVE, WHAT A FISH: Kristy Allen with a pretty coral trout caught on a charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Check out the best spots for the weekend.

Fan favourites on the way

SHOW STOPPERS: Justice Crew will take to the Proserpine Entertainment Centre stage on Saturday as part of their massive What We Do tour .

Justice Crew will be at the PEC this Saturday.

Bowen all ready to explode into colour

EXPLODING: The first Bowen Colour Xplosion will be held next weekend.

BOWEN will erupt in colour during the first Bowen Colour Xplosion on

Local Partners

Magnificent Seven a shooting success

Seven gun wielding come to the aid of desperate town people in need of protection

Local DJs to drop electronic set over Queen's birthday weekend

TRAFFIC LIGHT: The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub on Saturday night.

The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub.

Fish are on the bite as water warms up

ABOVE, WHAT A FISH: Kristy Allen with a pretty coral trout caught on a charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Check out the best spots for the weekend.

Fan favourites on the way

SHOW STOPPERS: Justice Crew will take to the Proserpine Entertainment Centre stage on Saturday as part of their massive What We Do tour .

Justice Crew will be at the PEC this Saturday.

Bowen all ready to explode into colour

EXPLODING: The first Bowen Colour Xplosion will be held next weekend.

BOWEN will erupt in colour during the first Bowen Colour Xplosion on

United against sexual violence

TOGETHER: WCCS counsellor Devorah Wynn, constable Syrrell Howard, WCCS counsellor Mandy Coles, WCCS CEO Steve Alexander, constable Andrew Walsh and Proserpine Hospital social worker Draz Stanko.

October is Sexual Violence Awareness Month

Main street flooding worries residents

AFTERMATH: Heart of the reef landscape following Thursday night rainfall

Flooding concerns raised

Race that stops our Whitsundays

GALLOPING GLORY: Aldren heads to the finish in race five of Saturday's Bowen CupPhoto Josh Dutton / The Guardian

The Bowen Cup is this weekend.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E4: Step In The Arena review

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E4: Step In The Arena review

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage first three episodes*

Rob Kardashian admits his first crush was his sister Kim

Rob Kardashian once had a crush on his sister Kim Kardashian West.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E3: Who's Gonna Take The Weight

Mahershala Ali in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E2: Code of the Streets review

Simone Missick and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Kim Kardashian West 'sick of talking about Taylor Swift'

Kim Kardashian West is sick of talking about Taylor Swift.

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

Justin Bieber has been ordered to travel to Miami for a deposition

Sludge metal heaven served up across Australia

Black Rheno bring their stripped back sludge metal through regional Australia.

Black Rheno to hit a town near you

Bruce Highway Farm with Huge Shed &amp; New Home

91385 Bruce Highway, Sarina 4737

Rural 4 4 11 $895,000

Your opportunity is now!....to secure this 41.27 Hectare (102 acres) grazing property with new 440 m2 shed situated on the Bruce Highway just north of...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $425,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Convenient Family Living on 1,214 square metres......

17 Emu Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This lovingly maintained home offers the perfect opportunity for the buyer that likes space and a handy location. Set on a great sized block with a perfect leafy...

207 Acres Grazing &amp; Hay

Ilbilbie 4738

Rural 3 2 $980,000

207 acres of level to gently undulating pastured country. Mostly all cleared except for necessary shade areas and approximately one kilometre of riparian zone...

The Good Life

1 Anzac Avenue, Marian 4753

House 3 2 6 $720,000 neg

This timeless property offers a rare opportunity to enter the acerage market with a 4.5 acre level block. Features include: - 3 x built-in bedrooms, main with...

Renovated and Ready to Please

9 Kemmis Street, Eton 4741

House 3 1 $160,000

Located on a large 1,006 square metre site in the small rural township of Eton, approx. 27km west of Mackay, is this recently renovated gem. The low set three...

Great Starter

31 Apollo Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 4 $215,000

Great value in this highset home located in the heart of Andergrove and just a few minutes drive from the Andergrove Tavern, schools and Woolworths Shopping...

The Complete Package

5 Stone Drive, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 4 $442,000

If you're looking for a well presented family home with great side access and a good shed, look no further ! This 4 Bedroom Lowset Rendered Block Residence offers...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Land dispute heats up

LAND DISPUTE: Lane Whitfield and Mark Cummings at thier Sugarloaf property.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case

Backpacker tax needs to be simplified

\"I think in the future food should be a huge part of our foreign aid.\" Farmer Carl Walker. Photo: Emily Smith / The Daily Mercury.

The Fed Government's changed position has attracted criticism

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

TV show features Mandalay home

The pool at Mandalay House. Contributed

The Mandalay home is currently on the market for $19 million

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.