Main street flooding worries residents

LAST night's downpour has caused some minor flooding and raised questions about the design of the Airlie Beach Heart of the reef sign landscape.

Local resident Jo Rose posted on the Whitsunday Times Facebook page expressing frustration.

"First bit of rain and the rocks/pebbles have washed out. Going to end up an expensive task every year fixing that up after every decent shower of rain,” she said

Skal Whitsunday president Carolyn Upton said the problem is being fixed and shouldn't be ongoing.

"It's being resolved by professionals and it won't be a problem,” she said.