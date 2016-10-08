Making a night we'll remember

REWIND: The Roaring Twenties will bring its tour to Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

PROSERPINE Entertainment Centre's final lawn event for 2016 will take the region back to the not so distant past.

The 1920s theme party will include a live jazz music band, authentic style, dancing, competitions and a wide variety of other features.

The show will star hit live band the Roaring Twenties, who have been touring Queensland since September.

The night will feature Melissa Western, Tnee Dyer, Greg Gottlieb, Steve Powell and the Mysterious Strangers.

Melissa and husband Tnee recently came back to Australia following a year in England to study musical theatre.

Now they are back in Australia to show the country what they have learnt.

Combining jazz, cabaret and theatre, Melissa and the Roaring Twenties' live show is the perfect way to cap off the Proserpine Entertainment Centre's lawn events for 2016.

The production's Queensland tour started on September 28 at Miles Leichardt Hall and finishes on November 25 at Julia Creek's Mckinlay Civic Centre.

Guests are encouraged to dress up for the Proserpine event and immerse themselves in the roaring twenties atmosphere.

A buffet (walk and fork) will be available for the night starting from 5.30pm and costing $15 per person.

This will be ahead of the live music show starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and kids get in for free.

The event will be held on October 13 and it is recommended participants bring their own chairs or towels.

To book call 49452312 or click here or get your tickets at the door.

EVENT DETAILS

Where: Proserpine Entertainment Centre

What: Roaring Twenties live tour performance

When: October 13, buffet from 5.30pm, performance from 6.30pm

Cost: Tickets $10, buffet $15 per person