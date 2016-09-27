UPDATE 10.19pm:

Rob Bredl has been airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital after being bitten by a crocodile at his wildlife park this afternoon.

Rob, who is known as the Barefoot Bushman, was attacked while feeding the crocodile during a show for tourists to the park near Bloomsbury.

Royal Flying Doctor service came to airlift him from Mackay Base Hospital about 9.30pm after surgery.

The fully-grown crocodile bit his hand and attempted to drag him into nearby water. His nephew and members of the audience rescued him and performed first aid until paramedics arrived.

A comment on the Daily Mercury website by DaveNLizC praised Mr Bredl.

"Just want to applaud Rob "The barefoot bushman" for how calm he remained whilst myself and the two other gentlemen assisted in applying first aid to him prior to the ambulance arriving," the comment said.

"Rob was in great spirits and remained very professional the whole time.

"Your (sic) as tough as nails mate and I am sure you will be back out there doing your shows again in no time.

"I would also like to comment on the professionalism of the bredl family for keeping everyone calm during this time.

"We will certainly be back there to support this fantastic wildlife park."

PETA Australia's campaign coordinator Claire Fryer said this attack must serve as a reminder to Mr Bredl that crocodiles are not domesticated animals and should not be kept in captivity to use and abuse for our entertainment.

"Attacks by captive crocodiles on people - which occur with staggering regularity - illustrate the profound levels of stress, anxiety and agitation that these animals experience every day of their lives," she said.

"Cruelty aside, airlifting someone to hospital because they decide to imprison and exploit adult crocodiles is a huge waste of resources."

Bredl's Wild Farm 15kms east of Bloomsbury. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times Peter Carruthers

UPDATE 4.25pm:

NEPHEW of Rob Bredl, Zeb Bredl said the croc grabbed a hold of his uncle by the hand and did a "spin".

He indicated the injury wasn't very serious but Mr Bredl did need assistance after being bitten which was provided by himself and a tourist who was watching the croc feeding show.

"I already had him back out (of the enclousure) and one bloke (tourist) got out and helped him back into the truck so we could drive him off," he said.

Mr Bredl said his 66-year-old uncle has kept crocodiles since he was nine-years-old but refused to speculate about what went wrong at Bredls' Wild Farm this afternoon.

Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman pictured during a past demonstration at Bredl's Wild Farm. Photo: www.bredlswildfarm.com Cas Garvey

UPDATE 2.40pm

TOURISTS and bystanders at Bredl's Wild Farm witnessed a "fully-grown" crocodile attack Rob Bredl, or 'the Barefoot Bushman' as he's more widely known, as the beast attempted to drag him into the water.

He was feeding the crocodile at the time of the attack.

Tourists came to his rescue and attempted to stop the bleeding before RACQ CQ Rescue paramedics arrived.

QAS advanced care paramedic Heather Shields described Rob as "extremely lucky".

"(Rob) said that it was a fully grown adult crocodile about 4.5m long so he is very lucky," Ms Shields said.

"It happened on land; it was attempting to drag him into the water but he got away before he was submerged."

Ms Shields said the attack happened when the man was feeding the crocodile.

"He had a severe laceration to his left hand, and also some bite marks to his lower right leg," she said.

"There was a lot of bystanders and tourists present there who did some hemorrhage control on him and the patient was stable, they did an excellent job of looking after him prior to us getting there.

"We've managed his pain, first aid and splinting in case of fractures then transported him a short distance to the helicopter for him to be taken to Mackay."

Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman, Bredl's Wild Farm near Bloomsbury.

INITIAL:

AN RACQ chopper has been dispatched after a man in his early sixties was bitten by a crocodile in Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident had occurred at a wildlife farm in the area, with the call coming in at around 12.04pm.

The man has a severe injury to his lower left arm, and a deep laceration and puncture wounds around his thigh region.