26°
News

Man bitten by crocodile in Bloomsbury

22nd Sep 2016 1:20 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN in his early sixties has been bitten by a crocodile in Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident had occurred at a wildlife farm in the area, with the call coming in at around 12.04pm.

The man has a severe injury to his lower left arm, and a deep laceration and puncture wounds around his thigh region.

The man will be transported to a nearby airfield for transfer to hospital.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bloomsbury, breaking, crocodile, editors picks, emerency, whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man bitten by crocodile in Bloomsbury

Man bitten by crocodile in Bloomsbury

A man has been bitten by a crocodile at a wildlife farm in Bloosmbury.

Truck driver taken to hospital after crash on Bruce Hwy

Truck crash south of Bloomsbury.Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

A truck has reportedly rolled on the Bruce Hwy.

Bowman's biggest one yet

BIG DEAL: The junior and senior Brahmans, along with coaching staff, at the Bowman Challenge on Saturday.

Bowman's biggest carnival yet in Proserpine.

'Rusty' to golden for Abell Pt

THAT'S GOLD: Marine Industries Association CEO Colin Bransgrove with Abell Point Marina owner Paul Darrouzet and manager Luke McCaul celebrate the marina's five gold anchor accreditation. Photo Rory Sheavils / The Guardian

Abell Point Marina has made world history.

Local Partners

Man bitten by crocodile in Bloomsbury

A man has been bitten by a crocodile at a wildlife farm in Bloosmbury.

Paces to pump party crew

DREAM BEATS: Paces will appear this Friday at Magnums Hotel.

Lace up your dancing shoes for Paces at Magnums on Friday night.

Truck driver taken to hospital after crash on Bruce Hwy

Truck crash south of Bloomsbury.Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

A truck has reportedly rolled on the Bruce Hwy.

Bowman's biggest one yet

BIG DEAL: The junior and senior Brahmans, along with coaching staff, at the Bowman Challenge on Saturday.

Bowman's biggest carnival yet in Proserpine.

Driver 'stopped six times in five hours' before fatal crash

The crash occurred at Greta Creek, north of Proserpine.

A jury is deliberating whether man's driving was "dangerous"

'Rusty' to golden for Abell Pt

THAT'S GOLD: Marine Industries Association CEO Colin Bransgrove with Abell Point Marina owner Paul Darrouzet and manager Luke McCaul celebrate the marina's five gold anchor accreditation. Photo Rory Sheavils / The Guardian

Abell Point Marina has made world history.

A kangaroo in the loo? Only in Oz

G'DAY: The cheeky kangaroo chewing toilet paper.

You won't believe this video from Daydream Island.

Australian Ballet hits Hamo stage

DANCE: Lana Jones from the Australian Ballet performing at Pas de Deux in Paradise.

The Australian Ballet will perform on Hamilton Island

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly marry

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly marry

It's not yet known where the wedding was held and whether any of their showbiz friends were invited to the nuptials.

Hugh Grant: 'Sex scenes are a turn-on'

Hugh Grant says he loves filming sex scenes and finds them a "turn-on".

Hugh Grant finds filming sex scenes a "turn-on".

Kendall Jenner: 'I'm all about freeing the nipple'

Kendall Jenner says she is "all about freeing the nipple" and prefers to either go braless or with her lingerie exposed as she likes to show off what's under her clothing.

KENDALL Jenner is "all about freeing the nipple".

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Storks.

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

Australian Ballet hits Hamo stage

DANCE: Lana Jones from the Australian Ballet performing at Pas de Deux in Paradise.

The Australian Ballet will perform on Hamilton Island

207 Acres Grazing &amp; Hay

Ilbilbie 4738

Rural 3 2 $980,000

207 acres of level to gently undulating pastured country. Mostly all cleared except for necessary shade areas and approximately one kilometre of riparian zone...

Mount Pleasant - What a Great Place to Start !

9 Willetts Road, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 1 2 $279,000

Neat lowset brick veneer residence set on an elevated allotment in sought after location of Mount Pleasant. Situated on a huge 948 sq m block, the residence is...

BLUE CHIP INVESTMENT!

17 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

Unit 5 5 5 $480,000

5 x 1 BED UNITS - CONVENIENT LOCATION Exclusive to the market is this wonderful opportunity for investors to grab a deal of a lifetime. Each unit has an...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Stunning Views - Affordable Acreage

Lot 5 Coleshill Drive, Alligator Creek 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $165,000

Affordable acreage and a world of privacy can be yours on this 2.6 acre property situated an easy 30 minutes from Mackay. This is arguably one of the developer's...

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $425,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Vacant Residential Lot

55 Manning Street, Rural View 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $180,000

Looking for a vacant residential Lot in the Eimeo/Blacks Beach area. Take a drive down Manning Street and check out this 625 m2 Lot. The elevated Lot falls from...

THE ULTIMATE IN RIVERFRONT LIVING

602/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 4 3 2 $470,000

This superbly appointed apartment offers amazing views of our Mackay river and easy access to the blue water quay, shopping and CBD all the your doorstep. Generous...

The Complete Package

5 Stone Drive, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 4 $442,000

If you're looking for a well presented family home with great side access and a good shed, look no further ! This 4 Bedroom Lowset Rendered Block Residence offers...

Much loved Family Home - Whisper Quiet on 980 m2

25 Magellan Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 1 $395,000

Situated in a convenient location on a generous 980 m2 of flat land, this well presented much loved family home offers a low-maintenance, easy care living...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m