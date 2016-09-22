A MAN in his early sixties has been bitten by a crocodile in Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident had occurred at a wildlife farm in the area, with the call coming in at around 12.04pm.

The man has a severe injury to his lower left arm, and a deep laceration and puncture wounds around his thigh region.

The man will be transported to a nearby airfield for transfer to hospital.