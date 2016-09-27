27°
News

Croc attack: Barefoot bushman airlifted to Brisbane

Cas Garvey
Troy Kippen
Rory Sheavils
, and | 22nd Sep 2016 1:20 PM Updated: 23rd Sep 2016 7:28 AM
Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman pictured during a past demonstration at Bredl's Wild Farm. Photo: www.bredlswildfarm.com
Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman pictured during a past demonstration at Bredl's Wild Farm. Photo: www.bredlswildfarm.com Cas Garvey

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 10.19pm: 

Rob Bredl has been airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital after being bitten by a crocodile at his wildlife park this afternoon.

Rob, who is known as the Barefoot Bushman, was attacked while feeding the crocodile during a show for tourists to the park near Bloomsbury.

Royal Flying Doctor service came to airlift him from Mackay Base Hospital about 9.30pm after surgery.

The fully-grown crocodile bit his hand and attempted to drag him into nearby water.  His nephew and members of the audience rescued him and performed first aid until paramedics arrived. 

A comment on the Daily Mercury website by DaveNLizC praised Mr Bredl.

"Just want to applaud Rob "The barefoot bushman" for how calm he remained whilst myself and the two other gentlemen assisted in applying first aid to him prior to the ambulance arriving," the comment said.

"Rob was in great spirits and remained very professional the whole time.

"Your (sic) as tough as nails mate and I am sure you will be back out there doing your shows again in no time.

"I would also like to comment on the professionalism of the bredl family for keeping everyone calm during this time.

"We will certainly be back there to support this fantastic wildlife park."

PETA Australia's campaign coordinator Claire Fryer said this attack must serve as a reminder to Mr Bredl that crocodiles are not domesticated animals and should not be kept in captivity to use and abuse for our entertainment.

"Attacks by captive crocodiles on people - which occur with staggering regularity - illustrate the profound levels of stress, anxiety and agitation that these animals experience every day of their lives," she said.

"Cruelty aside, airlifting someone to hospital because they decide to imprison and exploit adult crocodiles is a huge waste of resources."

Bredl's Wild Farm 15kms east of Bloomsbury. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times
Bredl's Wild Farm 15kms east of Bloomsbury. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times Peter Carruthers

UPDATE 4.25pm:

NEPHEW of Rob Bredl, Zeb Bredl said the croc grabbed a hold of his uncle by the hand and did a "spin".

He indicated the injury wasn't very serious but Mr Bredl did need assistance after being bitten which was provided by himself and a tourist who was watching the croc feeding show.

"I already had him back out (of the enclousure) and one bloke (tourist) got out and helped him back into the truck so we could drive him off," he said.

Mr Bredl said his 66-year-old uncle has kept crocodiles since he was nine-years-old but refused to speculate about what went wrong at Bredls' Wild Farm this afternoon.

 

Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman pictured during a past demonstration at Bredl's Wild Farm. Photo: www.bredlswildfarm.com
Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman pictured during a past demonstration at Bredl's Wild Farm. Photo: www.bredlswildfarm.com Cas Garvey

 

UPDATE 2.40pm

TOURISTS and bystanders at Bredl's Wild Farm witnessed a "fully-grown" crocodile attack Rob Bredl, or 'the Barefoot Bushman' as he's more widely known, as the beast attempted to drag him into the water. 

He was feeding the crocodile at the time of the attack.

Photos
View Gallery

Tourists came to his rescue and attempted to stop the bleeding before RACQ CQ Rescue paramedics arrived. 

QAS advanced care paramedic Heather Shields described Rob as "extremely lucky".

"(Rob) said that it was a fully grown adult crocodile about 4.5m long so he is very lucky," Ms Shields said.

"It happened on land; it was attempting to drag him into the water but he got away before he was submerged."

Ms Shields said the attack happened when the man was feeding the crocodile.

"He had a severe laceration to his left hand, and also some bite marks to his lower right leg," she said.

"There was a lot of bystanders and tourists present there who did some hemorrhage control on him and the patient was stable, they did an excellent job of looking after him prior to us getting there. 

"We've managed his pain, first aid and splinting in case of fractures then transported him a short distance to the helicopter for him to be taken to Mackay."

 

Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman, Bredl's Wild Farm near Bloomsbury.
Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman, Bredl's Wild Farm near Bloomsbury.

 

INITIAL:

AN RACQ chopper has been dispatched after a man in his early sixties was bitten by a crocodile in Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident had occurred at a wildlife farm in the area, with the call coming in at around 12.04pm.

The man has a severe injury to his lower left arm, and a deep laceration and puncture wounds around his thigh region.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bloomsbury, breaking, crocodile, editors picks, emerency, whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Postie riders deliver mental health funds

Postie riders deliver mental health funds

A special have hopped on their postie bikes to raise funds for the Black Dog Institute.

Something for the kids

Amelia McKay, 8, trying out trapeze .

Sensory Circus kicks off again next week

Storks delivers more than bouncing babies

TOO CUTE: A scene from the movie Storks, which is showing at Bowen Summergarden Cinema this week.

Storks hits cinemas this week

Beat the summer heat

COME ENJOY: Anchor Bar head chef Alex Beri and owner Josh Knutson with their delicious soft shell crab with chilli jam aioli and wakame.

Anchor Bar welcomes two new chefs to the team

Local Partners

Earthquake strikes off the coast of Airlie Beach

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Airlie Beach.

Postie riders deliver mental health funds

FOR A CAUSE: The Postie Bike Safari Gold Rush 2016 crew touch down in Airlie Beach.

A special have gotten together to raise funds for Black Dog.

TV show features Mandalay home

The pool at Mandalay House. Contributed

The Mandalay home is currently on the market for $19 million

Something for the kids

Amelia McKay, 8, trying out trapeze .

Sensory Circus kicks off again next week

Resident starts Facebook page to get an Aldi in the region

Aldi.

Facebook page started to get discount store in the region

Storks delivers more than bouncing babies

TOO CUTE: A scene from the movie Storks, which is showing at Bowen Summergarden Cinema this week.

Storks hits cinemas this week

Beat the summer heat

COME ENJOY: Anchor Bar head chef Alex Beri and owner Josh Knutson with their delicious soft shell crab with chilli jam aioli and wakame.

Anchor Bar welcomes two new chefs to the team

Our recycling is on the forefront

ECO WARRIORS: Directors of ACT Whitsunday, Jo Pillifeant and Barb Adamson, standing with one of their recognisable blue recycle bins.

ACT Whitsundays is on the verge of closing down.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

NOT so naked and 25 years on, the baby from Nirvana's groundbreaking Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

  • Music

  • 27th Sep 2016 6:39 AM

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

Angelina is blocking calls from Brad Pritt

Angelina Jolie has reportedly blocked Brad Pitt's number.

Apocalyptica 'seek and destroy' sceptics with 'master' set

Apocalyptica play Max Watts in Brisbane on their Shadowmaker Tour.

Review of final show of Apocalyptica's tour

Rebecca Hall doesn't own a TV

Newspapers, yes. Television, not so much

Relocated House Needs Finishing Work

45 Windsor Drive, Hay Point 4740

House 3 1 $175,000

You have heard about the “renovators dream” but never actually found one. Well here is a rare opportunity for the tradesman or astute investor. The...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

207 Acres Grazing &amp; Hay

Ilbilbie 4738

Rural 3 2 $980,000

207 acres of level to gently undulating pastured country. Mostly all cleared except for necessary shade areas and approximately one kilometre of riparian zone...

Executive Family Home

31 McGrath Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 5 2 2 Reduced...

Stylish family home, just 4 years old and still covered under Builders Warranty. Modern features and fittings throughout combined with extra high ceilings giving...

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $425,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Living Near The Beach!!

1 Sunset Beach Court, Shoal Point 4750

House 3 1 2 $320,000 neg

This solid brick home on an impressive 1,017sqm level block has a beachside location and a quiet no through court. A stone throw from the beautiful Shoal Point...

Pioneer Valley - Just Perfect !

6287 Mackay Eungella Road, Netherdale 4756

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Located in the foothills of the Eungella Range this acreage presents the perfect opportunity to enjoy a rural lifestyle and be surrounded by some beautiful country...

Mount Pleasant - What a Great Place to Start !

9 Willetts Road, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 1 2 $279,000

Neat lowset brick veneer residence set on an elevated allotment in sought after location of Mount Pleasant. Situated on a huge 948 sq m block, the residence is...

BLUE CHIP INVESTMENT!

17 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

Unit 5 5 5 $480,000

5 x 1 BED UNITS - CONVENIENT LOCATION Exclusive to the market is this wonderful opportunity for investors to grab a deal of a lifetime. Each unit has an...

TV show features Mandalay home

The pool at Mandalay House. Contributed

The Mandalay home is currently on the market for $19 million

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state