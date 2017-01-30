Man breaks in, bites police

ONE woman received the shock of her life late Friday night, after she discovered a man had broken into her apartment in Airlie Beach.

A 21-year-old Depot Hill man has been charged with multiple offences after the incident that occurred around 12.30am on Saturday, January 28.

It's been alleged that the man broke into a unit on Main Street, Airlie Beach and was disturbed by the female resident. Police say she managed to retrieve her handbag from the hands of the man who then left the scene through a loungeroom window, before crawling along an exterior ledge of the building.

Whitsunday Police were called around 1.54am and they located the alleged culprit on Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach.

During a conversation with police, the man allegedly became violent, placing an officer in a head restraint hold and at one point bit an officer on the knee. He was subsequently restrained and arrested.

He has been charged with stealing, seriously assaulting a police officer by biting, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property and obstructing a police officer and is due to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 20.

If you have information on the incident contact Policelink on 131444 or Crimes Stoppers 1800333000.