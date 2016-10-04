Man knocked out in club toilet

26°
4th Oct 2016 2:05 PM
OUT COLD: An alleged unprovoked attack in an Airlie Beach venue left one man unconscious on the weekend.
OUT COLD: An alleged unprovoked attack in an Airlie Beach venue left one man unconscious on the weekend. Contributed

AN UNPROVOKED attack in a licensed Airlie Beach venue left a 19-year-old patron unconscious on the weekend.

The attack occurred on Saturday, September 29 around 2.20am in the bathroom of an unnamed licensed venue.

The unprovoked attack left the man out cold and Whitsunday police are urging anyone who can provide any more information on the incident to report it.

If you have any information call the station on 4948 8888 or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

