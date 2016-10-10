Man stopped travelling 60km/h over speed limit

A MAN was caught travelling 60km/h over the speed limit while driving along the Bruce Highway over the weekend.

On Sunday, police from the Mackay Road Policing Unit stopped the man after seeing him travelling at 160km/h in a 100km/h speed zone.

The 19-year-old Kin Kin (Sunshine Coast) man was driving a 2006 Ford Falcon sedan on the Bruce Highway at Thoopara at 11.40am when he was caught.

Police said his limited driving experience added an extra layer of concern.

Police also said anyone travelling at such high speeds would attract an urgent response and they issued a reminder that at such speeds second chance options would disappear when things went wrong.