Man throws chair off Airlie Beach balcony onto car

A DRUNKEN incident where a man threw a chair off an apartment balcony and smashed a car has resulted in more than $2000 in damages.

Chase Vincent Paul Christiansen represented himself and pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Matt Saunders said the incident occurred about 8.30pm on August 13 at Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach.

Sgt Saunders said Christiansen grabbed a chair from a balcony at an apartment he was drinking in and threw it over the balcony.

It landed on the parked Jeep, heavily damaging the passenger side.

Witnesses saw Christiansen leaning over the balcony after the incident occurred.

Christiansen told people he had been out on a boat drinking with mates for a birthday and had continued to drink at the apartment.

He was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond with a $500 recognisance and ordered to pay $2370 in restitution.

No conviction was recorded.