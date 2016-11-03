Marina takes gold

SAILING: Abell Point Marina staff (from left) Cherie Morel, Luke McCaul, Joscelyn O'Keefe, Amy Nichols, Mick Grims, Almuth Lorenz, Nolwenn Foligne, Matthew Smith and Jake Sanderson with their Major Tourism Attraction award.

THE team at Abell Point Marina has done it again, winning gold for Major Tourism Attraction at the annual Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night.

General manager Luke McCaul said it was an honour to receive such valuable recognition.

"It was a huge recognition for the amount of work we've done and it felt great,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr McCaul acknowledged the hard work of the marina team, the vision of marina owner Paul Darrouzet, the quality of the marina operators and the contribution they made to the marina to make it a world-class destination.

Mr McCaul said not only was it beautiful destination, but a versatile one too.

"Visitors even without a boat can enjoy a drink, dinner or lunch and boaties can spend their time here because of it's convenient location,” he said.

Abell Point Marina is one of the largest marinas in Australia and home to 80% of the Whitsundays on-water tourism operators, including 65 commercial operators.

Mr McCaul congratulated each of the winning businesses who operate out of Abell Point Marina.

"We wouldn't be such a vibrant destination without the tourism operators who work in our marina every day,” he said.