Massive Fluro Fest to bring in New Year

IT'S going to be a sight to see at Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub as they welcome the new year with a four day Fluro Festival.

Starting on January 29, the nightclub will host four consecutive nights of partying until 5am with no lockouts.

Teaming up with Lucky Entertainment and One Hit Agency to bring you a huge line-up of Australia's best DJs, Mamas will be where the party is at over the New Year period.

"2016 has been a full on year of highs and lows and we couldn't really give it a proper send off and fit all that celebration into just one night,” owner Stacy Harvey said.

The massive four nights of partying will feature Ed Colman, host of Australia's top dance music radio show The Drop; Chumpion, the complete all-rounder; Sugar Monkey Posse, in a massive New Year's 'White Party'. Then to cap it off, Colour Castle, Ben Morris and Tom Budin will bring the curtains down.

Get your four day festival pass for $60 and get in the priority queue each night.

What: Fluro Festival

Where: Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub

When: Thursday, December 29 to Sunday, January 1

Cost: 4 day pass $60