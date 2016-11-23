McLiesh back on track in the Philippines

BURNING RUBBER: Andy McLiesh has fought back in a dominant weekend in the Philippines for FIM Asia Round 3.

MOTORSPORT: After suffering strokes of bad luck in the first two rounds of the FIM Asia Supermoto Championship, Andy McLiesh has bounced back in spectacular fashion as he completely dominated Round 3 in the Philippines on the weekend.

McLiesh claimed pole position for the weekend and capitalised in both of his races for back-to-back wins.

The results also shot him into second on the FIM Asia standings with one round remaining.

"It was a tight and technical track and for 24 laps it was hard on the body and fitness so it was good to come away with the win,” he said.

"It was raining Friday in practice and still wet on Saturday morning. Then on Sunday it was pretty hot.”

Watched by 30,000 spectators, the Bayanihan Park Track had actually been laid out over a public recreational park and part of a taxi depot.

In both races, McLiesh established dominant leads.

"In the first race we came away and we ran away to about a 15-second gap,” he said.

"I knew by halfway in the race I didn't have to push as hard so I finished with about a 6.5 sec gap. In race two I got away to a good start and finished with the same gap.”

The results meant McLiesh took the trifecta, winning both races, pole position and the fastest lap of the weekend.

"I got a bit of good luck. It was a great weekend,” he said.

Round 4 of FIM Asia is in Malaysia next month, with McLiesh needing another big performance and results to go his way to win.