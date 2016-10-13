Meet our new Whitsunday Chamber of Commerce president

LOOKING AHEAD: New Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic will take a common-sense approach

NEW Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic plans to take the organisation in a new direction.

Following on from well known outgoing president Kevin Collins, Mr Milostic knows he has big shoes to fill.

"(But) I'm a very different person to Kevin,” he said.

"He has done a lot of high profile things in the area and he has been around for a lot longer as well.

"I'm a lot lower key. I consider myself a fairly sensible person who is very down to earth and practical.”

Mr Milostic's key priority is to help local businesses achieve greater sustainable development in the Whitsundays.

"Tourism does underpin a lot of the economics of the region, but there also does have to be a sustainable residential type of industry here as well,” he said.

"In general results motivate me, people who say that they are going to do something and they do it.

"What de-motivates me are people who are obstructive or against things, people who are negative and who don't have a constructive solution.”

Whitsunday community engagement is a necessary aspect of the sensible approach Mr Milostic intends to champion.

"I have been on multiple committees like respite care and local sporting clubs, and I see this (new role) as being in touch with the community and business people,” he said.

"I think I have developed a very close grass roots level relationship with the people of the Whitsundays.”

Mr Milostic and his family have lived in Airlie beach for almost 24 years.

He is well known in the area for his role as a local pharmacist at Live Life Chemists.