Mega raffles in aid of amputee

HIGH SPIRITS: Nick Marsionis lost his hands and feet after contracting meningococcal septicemia in September.

IN SEPTEMBER 2016, Nick Marsionis' life changed forever when he contracted meningococcal septicemia.

The severity of the condition meant the Whitsunday local had his hands and feet amputated, leading to the future need of prosthetics.

Vicky Gillam of the Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan, where MrMarsionis was a member, said his positivity was inspiring.

"He is grateful to be alive and remains positive and committed to recovery but it is going to be a long and hard journey,” she said.

Mr Marsionis has already received an outpouring of support from the local community through GoFundMe page New Limbs 4 Nick, which was created to raise money for prosthetics and has so far collated almost $10,000.

In a bid to continue raising money, a Monster Raffle and Mega Raffle will be held on Saturday, February 4, and will be drawn by Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox.

With 30 prizes to be won in the Monster Raffle and 20to be won in the Mega, locals have a great chance of winning some of the huge prizes up for grabs.

"Major prizes include overnight Bareboat Cruises around the Whitsundays, luxury accommodations in Airlie Beach and diving and day trips to the islands and Whitehaven Beach,” MsGillam said.

"We also have vouchers for fun family activities, meal deals, hair and beauty as well as vehicle, fishing and home products.”

Tickets for the Monster Raffle are $10 each and Mega Raffle tickets are $5 each.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to donate, phone Vicky Gillam or Jim Hodges on 0416350439 or 0406540719.