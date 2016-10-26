27°
Midge Point Progress Association dodges $1.7 million fine

Jacob Wilson | 26th Oct 2016 4:06 PM
CONSULTATION: ENvironment Minister Steven Miles inspects Midge Point Beach.
CONSULTATION: ENvironment Minister Steven Miles inspects Midge Point Beach. Jacob Wilson

THE Midge Point Progress Association won't be fined.

This is the message Environment Minister Steven Miles took with him on Sunday as he visited Midge Point beach to inspect the geo-fabric residents had laid to protect their beach.

"I'm sorry that people and pensioners felt they had to work out here in the sun day after day for months just because they felt they had to save their own beach," he said.

Mr Miles visit followed a DEHP threat to fine the Midge Point Progress Association $1.7million if they failed to remove the geo-fabric material.

While quick to apologise, Mr Miles shifted blame to Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan, claiming he failed to deliver permits for the group.

"The fact is we wouldn't be in this situation if Jason Costigan represented his community," he said.

"They applied for permanent State Government support under the LNP and they failed to deliver for that community.

"What I did today is apologise to this local community for what happened in 2014."

Mr Costigan rejected the Minister's criticism.

"The Minister has got more hide than a Buffalo's backside," he said.

"Instead of playing politics and attacking me, he should turn up here today and say 'I'm sorry for my department's bully boy approach."

Mr Miles said the Geo-fabric would not be torn up, however a longer-term solution would be needed to protect the beach from cyclones.

"We will grant (Mackay Regional Council) $20,000 to support the assessment and the development of that management plan," he said.

The Minister said the funding would inform the application for what would be a larger grant.

Midge Point Progress Association President Lance Murray said he was happy the Queensland Government stepped in though he would hold them to their word.

"They appear to be on our side and maybe we can get some funding to do this job," he said of the apparent reprieve.

Whitsunday Times

