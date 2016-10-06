Milestone reached at BrightEyes

BRIGHT LIFE: Mary (Mez) Bowen is excited to reach her first milestone since taking ownership of BrightEyes one year ago.

MARY Bowen has a lot to smile about.

She works in a place she adores, has recently brought her first child into the world and has reached her first milestone since owning a business: the one-year mark.

Better known as Mez, the bubbly owner of BrightEyes in Airlie Beach can offer you expert advice and sunglass solutions to best suit your budget, lifestyle and your face shape.

But she wasn't always a businesswoman, and was previously employed in very different work.

Moving from Brisbane to Airlie Beach in 2009, Mez started working in the mines but in 2015, she decided on a career change and shortly after, took ownership of BrightEyes in Airlie Beach.

One year since making the dramatic lifestyle change, Mez couldn't be happier and she is now celebrating that all important first year.

"I always thought it would be really cool to own a business like this,” she said.

But what's the best thing about working on the main street of Airlie Beach in such a popular store?

"I get to meet so many different people and heaps of tourists,” she said.

"It's fun and I get to talk to people all day long and make them look and feel amazing.”

Mez said it felt "amazing” to hit the one year mark.

"The support has been amazing around the area especially from other local businesses,” she said.

BrightEyes is the only sunglasses store to stock Ray Ban in the area. Along with Ray Ban, the business has plenty of other high-end brands in store, including Michael Kors, Gucci, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana and Prada.

"We also have the largest range of fishing sunnies including Mako, Maui Jim, Serengeti, Spotters and Tonic,” Mez said.

BrightEyes also carries a variety of hats and thongs.

Mez has even managed to incorporate her love for dogs into her business too, filling the BrightEyes Facebook page with photos of dogs wearing sunglasses.

"I just think dogs are fun and they're always happy,” she said.

For more information contact BrightEyes on

4946 6944 or visit www.brighteyes.com.au.