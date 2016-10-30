Millions injected into Whitsunday sports

THE Queensland Government says they have invested more than $3.3 million in sporting programs around the Whitsundays and Mackay region with the Whitsunday Sportspark one of the major beneficiaries.

Treasurer and Minister for Sport Curtis Pitt said the funds were an important investment in increasing participation, improving facilities and ensuring sport is open to all demographics across the state.

Mr Pitt said the Whitsunday Sportspark was one of the major projects funded under their Get Playing Plus scheme, which granted the project $1.5 million.

"This project will equip the park with new features including an additional playing field, lighting, and grandstands, as well as upgrades to an existing field,” he said.

"On completion of the works, the Whitsunday Sportspark will be a hub for locals of all ages to train or play day and night. It could also see new clubs and participants using the facility.

"This project will ensure Airlie Beach is well equipped to meet the demands of its growing population.”

Whitsunday Sportspark president Justin Butler said it was all part of growing sport in the region.

"We're very grateful to Minister Pitt and the Labor State Government and especially to their Department of Sport and Recreation in their Townsville office who helped us a lot with the application,” he said.

"It will provide us the opportunity to grow sport in the medium term for juniors and seniors in the town.”

Mr Butler said the long term vision was for Whitsunday Regional Council to build a junior sporting complex in Cannon Valley and for the new Sportspark to become the premier location for senior sporting events in town with the opportunity to host matches from major sporting teams.

"It is s a good vision and it will achieve a lot and it is all progressing now,” he said.

Works are set to commence in September next year.