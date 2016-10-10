27°
News

Minister issues a stay order on Midge Pt beach work

jarred sferruzzi
| 8th Oct 2016 1:01 PM
Council workers begin the preliminary work clearing trees at Midge Point in preparation to dig up the \"geofabric\".
Council workers begin the preliminary work clearing trees at Midge Point in preparation to dig up the \"geofabric\". Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IN A last minute decision, the State Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles has asked the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection to ask Mackay Regional Council to hold off drastic works on the beach at Midge Point.

Artificial fabric was laid by the Midge Point Progress Association at its own expense several years ago to stop further erosion of the beach after cyclone Ului devastated the region in 2010.

But without the proper permits, the association was threatened with a fine of up to $1.7m unless they removed the geofabric by October 1.

Work to remove that geofabric was due to begin on Monday by the council, after preliminary tree trimming work for vehicle access began on Thursday.

Dr Miles said the stay order had been given until he had a chance to visit the beach personally.

"I will invite the mayor to join me at Midge Point, and will ensure the council has all the support it needs to protect the beach without affecting marine life before the geofabric is removed," he said.

The MPPA had requested Dr Miles to visit the beach multiple times earlier this year, however said they never received a response.

On Thursday the association also sent a formal letter of complaint to the Minister, as well as the Premier, Director General, Deputy General and the Executive Director of EHP among others.

The Environment Minister's visit to Midge Point is expected to coincide with a community cabinet meeting being held in the Whitsundays on October 23-24.

The background

RESIDENTS at Midge Point have been stuck in a sand trap with the State Government after the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection threatened them with a fine of more than $1.7million for protecting their beach.

The letter came after local community group the Midge Point Progress Association - made up mostly of pensioners - revegetated and replaced the sand at their beach without proper permits after cyclone Ului hit the central Queensland coast in 2010.

They were set a deadline of Saturday, October 1 to have the sand and fabric they placed at their own expense removed.

If it was not met they could be forced to pay a penalty of $1,707,750.

Executive committee member Mike Leyland said the situation was ridiculous and an example of bureaucracy out of control.

"We've been fighting this since 2010, since cyclone Ului," he said, frustratedly.

"There's no logic in what they're doing. We've been banging our heads against brick walls."

At the last minute a written statement was sent from the DEHP to the Daily Mercury that said "the matter is now resolved" and that approval would "shortly be given" to the Mackay council to remove the geofabric, with a beach plan to be finalised in the coming weeks.

And with the October 1 deadline looming, the association was forced to accept support from the Mackay Regional Council after exhausting multiple other avenues to avoid removal of the dunes and vegetation.

Work started after Cyclone Ului

Cyclone Ului left much of the Midge Point coastline severely eroded, with some properties only metres from exposed sand and roots.

An initial soil erosion management plan report was costed by the council at $80,000; however, the results were said to be flawed by the council itself and a peer review was requested.

That was the last MPPA heard of the report or the peer review until 2012 when they accessed a copy through a Freedom of Information request.

At this point, MPPA said, it re-started the process of contacting relevant departments including the DEHP, the Marine Parks Authority and Native Title. On April 17, 2014, they received a one-off sand scraping permit from the Queensland Department of State Development, Infrastructure and Planning.

Through the use of volunteer labour, including machinery provided by nearby cane farmers, the association was able to complete the beach restoration; however, their work unravelled quickly as high tides washed away their hard work within months.

As the initial permit was a one time use only, they were not able to begin restoring the beach immediately but, frustrated at the length of time and process of obtaining it, they decided to progress without council or government approval.

After raising $30,000, the MPPA began laying geofabric material along the beach between July and September 2014, as well as liaising with green groups to restore vegetation in the dunes.

Geofabrics have been used in other coastal areas of Queensland including the Gold Coast, Greys Bay in Bowen and Cungulla close to Townsville.

DEHP officers conducted inspections of the area in October and November 2014 and claimed the geofrabric created safety and stability risks, as well as restricting the growth of vegetation.

The MPPA challenged this, however, saying there had been regrowth and that heavy storms had not damaged any of the material.

Several more meetings were held between DEHP and MPPA in 2015 with little progress made until the final notice was issued on June 20 this year, giving them three months to remove all the fabric and vegetation they had installed.

       

Topics:  dehp, dr steven miles, midgee, midge point progress association

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Relay for Life in Proserpine reaches fundraising target

Relay for Life in Proserpine reaches fundraising target

Co-event coordinator Leonie Arthur said after the event was nearly cancelled last year due to lack of support, this year’s interest had gone beyond expectation.

Teen saved life of elderly neighbour after nasty fall

Gavin Cousens, Jayden Hobbs, Peter Lock, Heather Shields, Cristine Burrows, Rachel Harm and Jodie Nicholas at the QAS open day in Proserpine this morning.

QAS open day in Proserpine, a success.

Whitsunday mother shares personal story ahead of Relay for Life

SPEAKING OUT: Caped Crusaders campaigner Kerry Dibben with daughter Olivia Dibben puts a human face to what Relay For Life can achieve

Kerry Dibben knows first hand the difference Relay for Life can make

Wrong place, wrong time

Generic police sign Photo Contributed

A man revealed a little too much over the weekend

Local Partners

Wrong place, wrong time

Dropping his pants seemed like a good idea for one man over the weekend

'Critical infrastructure': Adani construction to start 2017

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury

The $21.7 billion Carmichael mega mine project has been fast-tracked

Danny has the music

IN TUNE: Danny Elliott will perform his hit show at Proserpine.

New Morning Melodies act on the way.

Relay for Life in Proserpine reaches fundraising target

Cancer survivors, thier carers and the Relay for Life comitee at the Proserpine Showground on Saturday.

Relay for Life fundraiser a huge success.

Making a night we'll remember

REWIND: The Roaring Twenties will bring its tour to Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

The PEC is going back to the 1020s.

Roaring Twenties to return

REWIND: The Roaring Twenties will bring its tour to Proserpine Entertainment Centre next Thursday for the last lawn event of the year

The 1920s are coming to Proserpine.

Minister issues a stay order on Midge Pt beach work

Council workers begin the preliminary work clearing trees at Midge Point in preparation to dig up the \"geofabric\".

It's not too late to save the beach at Midge Point.

Teen saved life of elderly neighbour after nasty fall

Gavin Cousens, Jayden Hobbs, Peter Lock, Heather Shields, Cristine Burrows, Rachel Harm and Jodie Nicholas at the QAS open day in Proserpine this morning.

QAS open day in Proserpine, a success.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition.

  • TV

  • 10th Oct 2016 9:00 AM

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Absolute Highway Frontage - Huge Potential !

4 Music Street, Carmila 4739

House 3 1 $160,000 per...

Two adjoining allotments situated on the corner of Music Street and the Bruce Highway offering the perfect site for a commercial venture. A total of 2024 sq m ...

159 Acres at Oakenden

Oakenden 4741

Rural 0 0 $800,000

Level to gently sloping land. Approximately 152 acres under cane. 202 mega litre allocation drawn from the Kinchant irrigation scheme channel which forms the front...

Tranquil Rural Property

34 Perry Rd, Alligator Creek 4740

House 3 1 3 $419,000

Located off the highway between Sarina and Mackay, this 2.26 hectare site (Approx 5.6 acres) comprises level, cleared and all usable land. The property is...

Great Starter

6 Tern Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This neat and tidy, lowset residence will be a great starting point for those looking to break into the real estate market with a budget in mind. Located in a...

What Would You Do With Views Like These?

Lot 17 Panoramic Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000

Sitting high and dry this large block with Ocean Views is one of the last available in Stage 1 of Oceanview Estate. With quality homes already established on many...

Seeing is Believing - Magic Maudsleys Make Over

11 Maudsleys Street, Sarina 4737

House 2 2 1 Reduced...

Nothing to be done here except move in and enjoy. The house proud owners have just completed renovations to a very high standard, both inside and outside. Don't...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

Great Family Starter

1a Skylark Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Ideal home for those looking to enter into the real estate market or investors looking to the future. Located in a quiet street this highset 3 bedroom property has...

Convenient Family Living on 1,214 square metres......

17 Emu Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This lovingly maintained home offers the perfect opportunity for the buyer that likes space and a handy location. Set on a great sized block with a perfect leafy...

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public