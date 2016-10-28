Missing Cannonvale boy found

SAFE: The missing 12-year old boy reported missing by police has been found.

A 12-year-old Cannonvale boy who went missing on Wednesday was found by police at a Cannonvale address at 7.30am this morning.

Officer in Charge of Whitsunday Police, Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain, thanked the local community for getting behind the search.

"We are pleased to rely on the community to do our job, without their support and assistance this could have dragged on much longer," he said.

The boy was reported missing after failing to return home from school on Wednesday afternoon.

The police call to arms for the community to help was reposted through local media and social media sites.

The post on the Whitsunday Times Facebook page alone reached 13,796 people.