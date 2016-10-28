28°
News

Missing Cannonvale boy found

Jacob Wilson | 28th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
SAFE: The missing 12-year old boy reported missing by police has been found.
SAFE: The missing 12-year old boy reported missing by police has been found. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A 12-year-old Cannonvale boy who went missing on Wednesday was found by police at a Cannonvale address at 7.30am this morning.

Officer in Charge of Whitsunday Police, Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain, thanked the local community for getting behind the search.

"We are pleased to rely on the community to do our job, without their support and assistance this could have dragged on much longer," he said.

The boy was reported missing after failing to return home from school on Wednesday afternoon.

The police call to arms for the community to help was reposted through local media and social media sites.

The post on the Whitsunday Times Facebook page alone reached 13,796 people.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cannonvale found missing boy whitsunday police

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Missing Cannonvale boy found

Missing Cannonvale boy found

The 12-year old boy reported missing on Wednesday has been found.

Cannons firing at reef carnival

LIL CHAMPS: The Cannonvale Canons performed strongly at the Great Barrier Reef A-grade Swim Carnival.

Cannonvale team do well at carnival.

Sorrento pair not going anywhere

PICTURE PERFECT: Petrit and Julie Istogu on the deck at Sorrento Restaurant and Bar.

Sorrento celebrate 6th birthday.

Fairytale PCYC team off to Mackay grand final

ON THEIR WAY: The PCYC basketball team is headed to the Mackay grand final.

Whitsunday basketball team off to grand final.

Local Partners

Missing Cannonvale boy found

The 12-year old boy reported missing on Wednesday has been found.

Have a camp and scare at BIG4

Fun for Halloween with Camp and Scare weekend at BIG4.

For all your Halloween festivities Big 4 has you covered

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

Apple's new MacBook Pro will dump the traditional function keys -- from F1 to F12 -- at the top of the keyboard, replacing them with a dynamic touch screen.

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

Bachelorette shock: "This isn't how it's supposed to go!"

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

Radio presenter's shocking joke about Dreamworld victims

Images from the scene after four people died on a ride at Dreamworld at the Gold Coast

Radio host taken off air after tactless Dreamworld joke

The Bachelorette fans rally around devastated Matty J

The Bachelorette runner-up Matty Johnson.

CALLS for reality dating show's runner-up to be the next Bachelor.

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

Georgia Love with The Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott.

MATTY J left heartbroken in emotional grand final.

Have a camp and scare at BIG4

Fun for Halloween with Camp and Scare weekend at BIG4.

For all your Halloween festivities Big 4 has you covered

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Small Cane Farm - Sarina

Sarina 4737

Rural 0 0 $750,000

Small farm under 15 minutes to Sarina and 30 minutes to Mackay. 167 acres total area with 72 acres under cane. Balance fenced off for stock grazing. 2 homes.

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Large Family Home - Great Location

28 Meyer Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This low set concrete block home has four built-in bedrooms and features a large sunken lounge room and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The main bathroom...

Eton Grazing Homestead- 302 acres

Eton 4741

Rural 3 2 2 $1,700,000

302 acres on 1 freehold title 5 minutes from Eton. Mostly selectively cleared open forest ridges and flats all well established to tropical pastures including...

Beautiful Queenslander in South Mackay

86 Juliet Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculate Queenslander is a home of significance and a slice of history on Mackay. Beautifully maintained throughout with many of the original features...

238 acres - Grazing Homestead Eton

127 Stoney Creek Road, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 2 $765,000

Tucked away at the foot of the Eton ranges away from the hustle and bustle is this 238 acres. Approx 100 acres cleared country with improved pasture species...

965 sqm Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

16 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 4 $450,000

A high calibre renovation has transformed this home into an exceptional family inspired residence. Its expansive living zones spill onto a huge entertainment area...

Solid Brick Home - Prime Location

1 Hilda Crt, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Lowset brick veneer home with three built-in bedrooms, open plan living and a double lockable garage. The 695 square metre corner lot provides easy access with...

Brisbane Street, Large Allotment, 2 Titles

65 Brisbane Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/11/2016...

Opportunity knocks for the purchaser of this property - Located on the City Fringe ( Shakespeare Street end of Brisbane Street ) this residence offers huge...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?