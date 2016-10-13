Mixed early cyclone season predictions

WEATHER forecasters are divided on what we can expect this cyclone season.

Higgins Storm Chasing is predicting a hectic cyclone season for Queensland.

The eastern region of Australia, including Queensland, is forecast, according to Higgins, to be struck by five cyclones, two of which will be greater than a category three (severe).

This is at odds with the Bureau of Meteorology outlook, which expects the approaching cyclone season to be more moderate than Higgins predicts, forecasting a 58% chance of an above average cyclone season in Queensland.

Higgins Storm Chasing's Jeff Higgins took to Facebook to defend the controversial predictions against criticism that it's too soon to know what's coming.

"Please consider that myself and Thomas have conducted extensive research into this cyclone prediction which took days to produce... It's not just some hyped up wild guess which we may get accused of by some,” he said.

"We used a combination of recent global climate observations and long range global climate forecasts which influence Australia's weather.

"These were then matched back to historical data to offer our opinion.”

According to the weather forecasters, Australia will have 13 cyclones in the 2016/17 season.