Mobile tower proposal

AN EYESORE?: The proposed Optus tower would be placed 44m from the intersection of Shute Harbour Road, Cannon Valley.

OPTUS has put forward a proposal to Whitsunday Regional Council to erect a 40m mobile tower at the intersection of Cannon Valley and Shute Harbour Rds. Facebook user John Clark spoke openly about the proposal on a public post, stating it would be an "absolute eyesore".

"I am hoping to gain as much support in stopping this absolute eyesore being erected on the main thoroughfare into our beautiful town," he said.

A council representative said the purpose of the installation was to provide increased mobile phone service coverage for Optus customers.

An Optus representative said the company would seek customer feedback and an analysis would also be conducted to identify the best location.

The representative said the company aimed to improve voice and data services for local mobile customers and Optus was committed to consulting with the community when examining sites for the structure.

The representative said Optus would continue to work with key stakeholders, including the local council, to explore ways the telco could improve coverage for local customers and visitors to the area. If the council approves the installation, the development permit will be valid for four years.

Members of the public have until February 3 to make a submission.

Submissions must be in writing or made electronically with the signatures of all parties and be addressed to the chief executive officer, Whitsunday Regional Council, PO Box 104, Proserpine, 4800.