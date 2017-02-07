31°
News

Model and shock jock hit Whitsundays

Dane Lillingstone | 7th Feb 2017 5:23 PM
CELEBRATION: Imogen Anthony is celebrating her birthday this week on Hamilton Island.
CELEBRATION: Imogen Anthony is celebrating her birthday this week on Hamilton Island. Instragram

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOT everyone can celebrate a birthday by being gifted a Rolex, dressing up as a mermaid and visiting one of the most beautiful places on earth.

Instagram aficionado and model Imogen Anthony is not everyone.

She's partying it up in the Whitsundays and she's not being shy about it.

I've got a lovely bunch of COCONUTS didlee dee because it's my BIRTHDAY 😝😝😝🌴🌴🌊🌊💕💕💕 #bdaygirl #letsgetlit

A photo posted by IℳO₲E№ ♀▲N₮HʘNϔ (@imogen_anthony) on

The model, who has more then 130,000 followers on Instagram, has posted a bunch of pictures from Hamilton Island as she celebrates her 26th birthday with boyfriend Kyle Sandilands and friends.

Imogen has plastered social media with her stay that has included dressing up as a mermaid, crafting a coconut bra and taking in the beautiful views of the Whitsundays.

She's also included some shots of her gifts including a gold Rolex that is presumably from boyfriend Sandilands.

"Today so far, I snorkelled on a reef, swam with sea turtles, frolicked in the resort pool with a mermaid tail on whilst sipping coconut pina coladas and eating wedges with sweet chilli and sour cream. #bdaygirl," she captioned one of her pictures.

"He is so used to my crazy shenanigans that he isn't even fazed," she said on one video of her dancing wildly on a boat with Sandilands.

Imogen is also taking full advantage of the 'birthday diet' which included a breakfast of patron shots and fruit salad.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Model and shock jock hit Whitsundays

Model and shock jock hit Whitsundays

Kyle Sandliands and girlfriend Imogen Anthony party it up in paradise.

Airlie to put spring in the step of students

PARADISE: Over1000 university students will pack their bags for the Whitsundays in Spring.

Over 1000 students are expected to hit Airlie in Spring.

Suspect drunk driver charged for smashing into parked cars

Police tape Photo Jorge Branco / Caboolture News

Driver tries to flee scene on car rims.

Woman in stable condition after jellyfish sting

A female in her late teens was stung by a jellyfish this afternoon.

There has been a jellyfish sting in Airlie Beach.

Local Partners

Model and shock jock hit Whitsundays

Kyle Sandliands and girlfriend Imogen Anthony party it up in paradise.

Revealing hidden gems of the Whitsundays

Whitehaven Beach, Whitsundays.

The More to Explore campaign kicks off this week

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Model and shock jock hit Whitsundays

CELEBRATION: Imogen Anthony is celebrating her birthday this week on Hamilton Island.

Kyle Sandliands and girlfriend Imogen Anthony party in paradise.

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

PRIME GRAZING/ FRAMING LAND - $100,000 PRICE REDUCTION

15989 Bruce Highway, Bowen 4805

House 3 2 $675,000

Set in the peace and quiet amongst the wildlife, you have the options to stock Cows, horses, crops the diversity of what you can do on this property is amazing...

Perfect Family Home

8 Cascara Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $379,000

This immaculate four year old home is complete with four bedrooms, ,two bathrooms, large living area, stylish kitchen, outside entertaining area, double lock up...

A Great opportunity awaits you.. Be Quick!!!

5 Armit Court, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land Paradise on this elevated generous 1206sqm large parcel of land. The property ... $149,000

Paradise on this elevated generous 1206sqm large parcel of land. The property is only minutes away from the very popular Montes Resort and Eco Resort. This...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $228,500

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Prime Position with Amazing Ocean Views

8 Armit Court, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land Lifestyle set in a tranquil, peaceful location this 1453m2 elevated beach block ... Offers over...

Lifestyle set in a tranquil, peaceful location this 1453m2 elevated beach block is surrounded by amazing Ocean and Island Views, positioned beautifully at the top...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 Reduced...

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 Auction

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

FIRST CLASS BEACHFRONT LOCATION

3/18 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

Unit 2 2 1 Auction

A great opportunity exists here to secure this upper level unit and start enjoying the blissful tranquillity that's on offer. Capturing the most amazing ocean...

Top Location

18 Henry Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 1 2 Offers from...

Very well presented and maintained home located in a popular area of Beaconsfield. This lowset brick veneer property on 711 sq m has good street appeal and...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!