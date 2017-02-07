Model and shock jock hit Whitsundays

CELEBRATION: Imogen Anthony is celebrating her birthday this week on Hamilton Island.

NOT everyone can celebrate a birthday by being gifted a Rolex, dressing up as a mermaid and visiting one of the most beautiful places on earth.

Instagram aficionado and model Imogen Anthony is not everyone.

She's partying it up in the Whitsundays and she's not being shy about it.

I've got a lovely bunch of COCONUTS didlee dee because it's my BIRTHDAY 😝😝😝🌴🌴🌊🌊💕💕💕 #bdaygirl #letsgetlit A photo posted by IℳO₲E№ ♀▲N₮HʘNϔ (@imogen_anthony) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:53am PST

The model, who has more then 130,000 followers on Instagram, has posted a bunch of pictures from Hamilton Island as she celebrates her 26th birthday with boyfriend Kyle Sandilands and friends.

Imogen has plastered social media with her stay that has included dressing up as a mermaid, crafting a coconut bra and taking in the beautiful views of the Whitsundays.

She's also included some shots of her gifts including a gold Rolex that is presumably from boyfriend Sandilands.

"Today so far, I snorkelled on a reef, swam with sea turtles, frolicked in the resort pool with a mermaid tail on whilst sipping coconut pina coladas and eating wedges with sweet chilli and sour cream. #bdaygirl," she captioned one of her pictures.

"He is so used to my crazy shenanigans that he isn't even fazed," she said on one video of her dancing wildly on a boat with Sandilands.

Imogen is also taking full advantage of the 'birthday diet' which included a breakfast of patron shots and fruit salad.