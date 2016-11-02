Monopolise the Whitsundays

A BRAND new Australian edition of the world's most popular board game could feature the Whitsundays but it's up to you to make it happen.

Monopoly has given the Australian public a chance to decide which popular Aussie locations from each state or territory will feature on their new edition of the game and the Whitsunday islands are on the cards.

However, only two or three destinations from each state or territory will earn a spot on the board and Mayor Andrew Willcox is urging the public to cast their vote.

"With 74 tropical islands and the Great Barrier Reef, the Whitsundays is one of the world's most dreamed about sailing and holiday destinations,” he said.

Despite locations yet to be decided, it is believed some of Australia's most loved landmarks, from the lush tropical Queensland landscape to the remote Northern Territory, and from the scenic terrain of Tasmania to the vast beauty of Western Australia will gain a position.

The edition, expected to hit shelves in July 2017, will also feature special Australia-themed tokens.

Voting was open from Tuesday, November 1 and will close on Tuesday, November 22. Voters can cast one vote per state and territory per day to see their ideal location on the exciting new edition.

To cast your vote, visit monopolyaustralia.com.au.