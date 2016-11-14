More awards for Whitsunday Jetski Tours

AWARDS ALL ROUND: Ian Wilson, Hayley Bennett, Brett Jefferies and owners Toni Ward and Steve Ward with their awards at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

WHITSUNDAY Jetski Tours has yet another reason to celebrate, taking home two awards at the Queensland Tourism Awards in Brisbane on Friday.

The team won a silver award for the Tour and Transport Operator category and a bronze award in the Adventure Tourism category.

Last month, the company won gold in the Tour and Transport Operator category and gold for Adventure Tourism at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

They also received recognition as a Hall of Fame entrant for winning the same Adventure Tourism category three years in a row.

Owners Steve and Toni Ward shared the evening with three of their staff and said they were thrilled to be recognised at a state level in two categories.

"We are just so proud to have been placed twice as one of the top three operators in the state in these two categories,” Mr Ward said.

"We endeavour to offer an adventure that our guests never forget and our passionate staff complement the excitement of the tour with exceptional and personalised customer service.

"We would like to acknowledge our team's outstanding contribution to the business and dedicate these awards to them, as well as everyone who supports our business, including our guests, agents and partners within the industry.”

The company congratulated other winners from the evening, in particular, fellow Whitsunday operators.

The business is now in its sixth year of operation and Mr Ward said with its continued growth, the year ahead will be a busy one.

"We have some exciting new plans in the pipeline and will continue to offer a range of adventure experiences in the Whitsundays, in addition to what we already offer, including our new Airlie Adrenalin Adventure packages and Island Jet Boating tours,” he said.

"So there is much more to come.”