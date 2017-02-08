30°
More fatalities expected

Peter Carruthers | 8th Feb 2017 5:26 PM
CHAOS CORNER: Constable Young Kim attends the truck crash at the corner of Rifle Range Rd and Shute Harbour Rd.
CHAOS CORNER: Constable Young Kim attends the truck crash at the corner of Rifle Range Rd and Shute Harbour Rd.

BEFORE John Anderson was killed in a head-on crash at Mt Marlow last month, a nearby resident predicted the fatality.

Ken Stevenson lives on Rifle Range Rd and, following another crash on the sweeping section of Shute Harbour Rd on Monday, said he had contacted the Department of Transport and Main Roads and the Whitsunday Regional Council with his grave concerns for the safety of motorists.

"What are they waiting for, someone else to be killed?” he asked.

On Monday a large delivery truck lost control while travelling west in the outside lane in wet conditions. It did a 180-degree spin and came to rest on its side in a ditch.

"It's too slippery. We rang Main Roads and council and they still haven't done anything. We told them before that bloke was killed here that someone is going to be killed here and that is what happened,” Mr Stevenson said.

"It's going to happen again too.”

The Whitsunday Council responded by stating the intersection of Shute Harbour and Rifle Range Rd was under the control of the State Government.

The Department of Traffic and Main Roads said "safety is our highest priority”.

"We have received feedback from road users and have undertaken investigations into the intersection,” a spokesperson confirmed.

"Some maintenance requirements were identified and high-pressure water blasting will be carried out within the next month to improve road surface friction at the site.

"Speed limits are the maximum safe speed to drive in ideal conditions. Slow down, double the distance between you and the car in front and obey road signs. We remind drivers to take care when travelling in wet conditions,” the spokesperson added.

TMR made no mention of resurfacing the road.

Topics:  accident department of main roads and transport rifle range road whitsundays

