More local roads close due to flooding

FLOODED: Shute Harbour Road, Hamilton Plains has been closed off.

MORE roads have been closed in the Whitsundays due to flooding.

As at 11am, the following roads are closed until further notice:

Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains

Gregory-Cannonvalley Road at Crofton Creek

Brandy Creek Road at Brandy Creek

Conway Road at Palm Creek and Orchid Creek

Strathdickie Road at Myrtle Creek

Riordanvale Road

Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Andrew Bufalino urged residents to be cautious on flood roads and said "if it's flooded, forget it”.

He said the rain was expected to ease over coming days.