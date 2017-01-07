More local roads close due to flooding

MORE roads have been closed in the Whitsundays due to flooding.
As at 11am, the following roads are closed until further notice:
- Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains
- Gregory-Cannonvalley Road at Crofton Creek
- Brandy Creek Road at Brandy Creek
- Conway Road at Palm Creek and Orchid Creek
- Strathdickie Road at Myrtle Creek
- Riordanvale Road
Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Andrew Bufalino urged residents to be cautious on flood roads and said "if it's flooded, forget it”.
He said the rain was expected to ease over coming days.
