More rain to flow into the region

FORGET IT: Police call for caution on flooded roads.

WILD, wet weather struck the Whitsundays for most of last week, causing road and airport closures.

Flights were cancelled over Friday and Saturday, and Gregory-Cannonvalley Road, Brandy Creek Road, Conway Road, Strathdickie Road and Riordanvale Road experienced closures due to flooding.

A swift water rescue team rescued a Proserpine man and his daughter trying to drive through the inundated Gregory- Cannonvalley Road on Saturday morning.

Whitsunday police Senior Constable Nathan Blain said motorists needed to remember 'if it's flooded, forget it'.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Diana Eadie said the Whitsundays could expect more rainfall for the rest of the week.

"There is still going to be a persistent, moist unstable airmass over the next couple of days and we are expecting an escalation on the amount of rain (today),” Ms Eadie said.

"That should ease slightly on Friday with a medium chance of showers, but also isolated chance of storms inland.”

The Whitsunday region can also expect to see even more showers continuing through to at least next week.

Over the past week, Hamilton Island recorded 331mm of rainfall, Crystal Brook (414mm) and Proserpine (347mm).