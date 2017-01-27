More than just a citizenship

Kelly and Rochana Phipps from Thailand get ready to accept their new citizenship documents.

WHEN asked how it felt to become an Australian citizen, Rochana Phipps put her hand to her chest and smiled, thinking of the perfect words to say to sum up her emotions.

"I'm very proud of myself," she said.

"It's really exciting and I'm so happy."

Standing by her side was her daughter, Kelly who is already an Australian citizen having been born here six years ago.

Yesterday, Ms Phipps was amongst 50 others who received their Australian citizenship at the Great Australian Bites festival.

Arriving in Australia nearly seven years ago from Thailand, Ms Phipps said she made the move for her children.

"(Australia) is good for my two kids' education," she said.

"I wanted them to have a good life compared with Thailand. The education is better here," she said.

Ms Phipps said she also loved the laid back lifestyle here.

"When I first came here, I loved the park for the kids because we didn't have that in Thailand," she said.

"When you go outside, you see the parks and swings and the library and I really wanted the kids to go to the library.

"We never had that (in Thailand)."

Ms Phipps received a certificate, badge and small plant from Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, Member for Dawson George Christensen and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox.