MPs face off over cabinet visit

STATE Cabinet is coming to town, with Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan taking the opportunity to attack Minister for Tourism Kate Jones.

Mr Costigan claimed the minister had dropped the ball in not making regular visits to the Whitsundays, saying the region is "one of the 'big five' in terms of destinations in Queensland”.

"...but looking at the minister's form, you wouldn't know it,” he said.

"Does she hate the Whitsundays? You really have to ask the question because she has been to the Whitsundays just once (since) being appointed by the Premier, which is insulting to say the least.”

Ms Jones said she had met with Mayor Andrew Willcox and Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner at parliament house and pointed to her decision to host DestinationQ in the region.

"Our government is committed to supporting the region and that's why Cabinet will be heading to the Whitsundays next month to meet with locals, including tourism operators,” she said.

"Mr Costigan needs to decide whether he is serious about supporting tourism in the Whitsundays or if he just wants to be a trouble maker.”

Cabinet will visit on October 23 and 24.