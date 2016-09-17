Music fest goes viral

MARQUEE: The Airlie Beach Festival of Music marquee is where all the hottest music will be played.

IT'S one of the biggest events on the Airlie Beach calendar and it seems the excitement of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music has spread beyond the Whitsunday region.

On Wednesday, August 24, the Airlie Beach Music Festival Facebook page posted a video promoting ticket sales.

By sharing the video and tagging a friend, anyone had the chance of winning a three-day ticket to the festival, from November 3-6.

Since that time, the video has taken off reaching more than 67,000 views, 621 likes and 1747 shares, as of yesterday.

The clip features a past performer of the festival highlighting just some of the main acts who are set to perform.

Festival organiser, Gavin 'Butto' Butlin said he wasn't expecting such a huge response.

"It's incredible to know so many people are keen on coming and experiencing the festival,” he said.

The winner of the competition will be announced on Friday, September 30.

To check out the video visit www.facebook.com/ Airlie BeachMusicFestival.

To purchase tickets to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music visit www.airlie- beachfestivalof music. com.au/buy-tickets.php.