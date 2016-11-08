Musicians rally behind Darren in time of need

SUPPORT: Peter Chengody, Jan Arns, Timmy Mango, Pete Bek, Abel' Rose and Kieran McCarthy want to help Darren Hicks (inset).

WHITSUNDAY musicians are determined to give back to a man who has donated much of his time to the Airlie Beach music scene.

'Sound man' Darren Hicks is facing an uncertain future after he was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in Bali late last month.

Mr Hicks suffered a compound fracture of the leg and facial lacerations and is due to undergo surgery but faces an up-front bill of $20,000.

A gofundme page set up to assist Mr Hicks has raised more than $12,000 in seven days but his supporters are keen to do more.

KC's will host a fundraising event on Sunday, November 13 from 2pm to help pay Mr Hick's medical bills.

Musician Pete Bek said other local musicians were determined to give back to a man who had offered so much support in the past.

"We feel obligated to give back because he has given so much to the Airlie Beach music scene for 30 years,” Mr Bek said.

Bek is one of a contingent local musicians, including Tim Mango and Mike Duff, who will perform at the benefit.

Bek will also auction off a hand-made electric guitar while some businesses have also provided raffle items.