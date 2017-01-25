Netball looking to boost numbers in Whitsundays

NETBALL: A successful year for Whitsunday Netball Association in 2016 has inspired more players to join the group and the club hopes to promote the junior league in the coming year.

Players from five years of age to under 18s in the junior competition and senior players over 18 are reminded that the 2017 sign-on will be held on February 11.

More than just a sign-on day, the event will feature face painting and a jumping castle, as well as a skill-drill session to gauge the talent of players who want to play but have never had any experience on the court.

"They don't want to come up and sign on in case they don't enjoy it,” vice president Shannon Lorraway said.

"We set up a defence station, a shooting station, a centre court station and have senior players there to give them a run and get them involved.”

Lorraway said more than 100 juniors took part in the competition last year and the association was looking to boost those numbers in 2017.

In the upcoming playing year, plans to upgrade the association's clubhouse are also going to be made a priority.

"We are working towards getting local contractors to support us and putting in for grants from the State Government where we can,” Lorraway said.

Lorraway said the hunt

for more sponsors to support the association during

the next two years was

also on.

Thinkwater is a gold sponsor and Bendigo Bank has locked in the silver spot but other opportunities still existed for businesses looking to increase their exposure and help out the club.

Association president Liz Youd said 2017 was shaping up to be a bigger and better year for the players.