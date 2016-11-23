'Never pull hair from a tiger’s tail to see if it has teeth'

THE arrest of an excited Schoolie in Airlie Beach has prompted Whitsunday Police to issue a Confucius-like warning.

Police told Schoolies "never pull hairs from a tiger's tail just to see if it has teeth" after an 18-year-old male Townsville resident verbally abused and projected obscene language at officers in Airlie Beach last night, he finished his rant by telling police he had obtained an Online Placement Instrument (OPI).

After officers delivered some advice to the male, it's alleged that the swearing and abuse did not stop and he was subsequently arrested.

The man was charged with a public nuisance offence and will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 12 to have the charge heard.