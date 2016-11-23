29°
News

'Never pull hair from a tiger’s tail to see if it has teeth'

Peter Carruthers
| 23rd Nov 2016 10:50 AM
Police arrest Schoolie at Airlie Beach last night.
Police arrest Schoolie at Airlie Beach last night.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE arrest of an excited Schoolie in Airlie Beach has prompted Whitsunday Police to issue a Confucius-like warning.

Police told Schoolies "never pull hairs from a tiger's tail just to see if it has teeth" after an 18-year-old male Townsville resident verbally abused and projected obscene language at officers in Airlie Beach last night, he finished his rant by telling police he had obtained an Online Placement Instrument (OPI).  

After officers delivered some advice to the male, it's alleged that the swearing and abuse did not stop and he was subsequently arrested.    

The man was charged with a public nuisance offence and will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 12 to have the charge heard.  

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach schoolies 2016 whitsunday police whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Airlie balcony jumper slammed: 'reckless and stupid'

Airlie balcony jumper slammed: 'reckless and stupid'

Shocking footage has appeared of a Schoolie dicing with death by leaping off a balcony and crashing through an awning below

'Never pull hair from a tiger’s tail to see if it has teeth'

Police arrest Schoolie at Airlie Beach last night.

Police arrest Schoolie in Airlie Beach for public nuisance.

Last chance to put the Whitsundays on the board

TOURISM: Tomorrow is the last day to vote to put the Whitsunday's on next year's Australian edition Monopoly board.

Time is running out to vote for the Whitsundays.

Community to shape council waste strategy

CONSULTATION: Whitsunday Regional Council Engagement and Marketing co-ordinator Joanne Henessy, Waste Services manager Karl Murdoch and Cannonvale resident Dave Archer.

Residents today voiced their waste management views to Council.

Local Partners

Airlie balcony jumper slammed: 'reckless and stupid'

Shocking footage has appeared of a Schoolie dicing with death by leaping off a balcony and crashing through an awning below

Last chance to put the Whitsundays on the board

TOURISM: Tomorrow is the last day to vote to put the Whitsunday's on next year's Australian edition Monopoly board.

Time is running out to vote for the Whitsundays.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.

Ipswich entrepreneurs leading the way in virtual reality

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

High Exposure Location

West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $250,000

A rare opportunity to buy a well looked after 3 bedroom home on high exposure Nebo Road. Situated on a block of 1,102 sq. m, the home is just a quick drive from...

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Avenue, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $490,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

Designed with Extended Family in Mind

10 Eagle Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 3 $325,000

Positioned in a quiet pocket of Slade Point is this fabulous family home where all the hard work has already been done! Simply move in and enjoy all that this...

Brisbane Street, Large Allotment, 2 Titles

65 Brisbane Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/11/2016...

Opportunity knocks for the purchaser of this property - Located on the City Fringe ( Shakespeare Street end of Brisbane Street ) this residence offers huge...

Affordable Blacks Beach Living

37 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 3 4 $595,000

A great opportunity exists to secure an affordable ocean front property in Blacks Beach. The double storey home has a beach vibe with polished timber floors to...

House on nearly two acres $229,000

1116 Marlborough Sarina Road, Sarina 4737

Rural 3 2 2 $229,000

Just 10 minutes to Sarina is this nearly 2 acres of level to gently sloping mostly all mowable land. Huge shady established trees. Solid home of concrete and...

Your Lifestyle Destination

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 Contact Agent

Offering space for all the family, this large home is located in a prime, flood free position. On 840m2 in a private estate in Mount Pleasant. The home boasts...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!