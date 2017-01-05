New 4WD group gets off the beaten track

WHAT A FEELING: Members of the newly formed Whitsunday Coast 4WD Club with their vehicles.

SECRETARY of the newly formed Whitsunday Coast 4WD Club Jodie Frost loves getting of the beaten track and discovering new places.

That is exactly what she - with other members of the club - has been doing since the formation of the group in July last year.

Fifteen official members meet every month at the Whitsunday Automotive Workshop in Cannonvale to plan their trips away and share knowledge about 4WD destinations.

"The club has put out an event planner for the 2017 year. At the meetings we talk about the next trip coming up,” Jodie said.

"We do a briefing and discuss the location on the planner for that month and people share their knowledge of that location.”

The club is also in the process of planning 4WD training days in which "one of us will on purpose get bogged and we demonstrate recovery operations,” Jodie said.

The perfect way to enjoy the great outdoors, Jodie said she enjoyed camping out and sitting around the fire at night with like-minded people.

"For me, I love the exploring tracks and the thrill of finding new areas. Sometimes you find somewhere that looks like no one has been there before.”

Jodie said members enjoyed the adrenaline rush of challenging tracks and seeing what their modified vehicles can do.

Contact Gina on 0437716445 or meet on the last Tuesday of the month at 6pm.