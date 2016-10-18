28°
New addition ready to light up the town

18th Oct 2016 5:26 PM
ACTION: The lights are on at the new Airlie Beach sign.
ACTION: The lights are on at the new Airlie Beach sign. Contributed

THE Airlie Beach sign has taken another step towards completion with it being lit up for the first time on Monday night.

Airlie Beach councillor Jan Clifford said she had received about 220 "likes" on her personal Facebook page after posting a photo of the newly illuminated site.

"I even had a like from the deputy mayor of Mackay," she laughed.

Cr Clifford said all the feedback had been really positive, with the only downside to the new sign a lack of anywhere to stand in front of it for the must-have "selfie" souvenir.

"But we've put a little walking path beside the one at the top of the hill so people can have their photos taken there... and this one's better seen from across the road," she said.

Cr Clifford said a "big congratulations" to everyone involved including the sign makers, designer and SKAL Whitsunday.

"They've done a fabulous job and it just looks brilliant at night," she said.

Tropical Designs co-owner Denise Norder said they were happy to see their design come to life.

"The lighting certainly accentuates that end of town," she said.

"We are really happy with the way the signage has turned out and are very grateful to Skal for giving us the opportunity to produce it. Last night we were very overwhelmed by how great it looked and how many people were taking photos of the town statement."

Skal Whitsunday president Carolyn Upton was extremely happy today saying "finally".

"To have the lights on feels wonderful. There are so many people that should be thanked. It's been a really really big effort," she said.

The sign is still yet to be fully completed as Ms Upton said the vine that was to cover the grey wall could not be used.

"The vine that we had been carefully tending to for 18 months just did not work. It didn't suit the environment," she said.

A replacement vine is now being grown but Ms Upton said it would take some time to be ready.

Ms Upton said Skal would now hand over responsibility of the sign to council.

Whitsunday Times

The new Airlie Beach sign has shot a jolt through town.

