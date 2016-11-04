New Board member full of "passion and pride"

FOR Karen Vloedmans, being appointed to the Tourism Whitsundays Board as Invited Member was utterly "delightful".

Ms Vloedmans, who is also the secretary for the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce and a proud advocate of the Whitsunday town, was announced as the newest Board member this morning. She said she looked forward to grasping the role with both hands.

"I am proud to represent Proserpine and the wider region and assist growth for long term prosperity and I commend Tourism Whitsundays' CEO, Craig Turner, and the newly elected Board for growing its rural and regional presence to represent the Whitsundays in its entirety on this board," she said.

"From a tourism perspective, the common goal is to increase visitation but also to increase the duration of stay and I firmly believe with using all reaches of our region that we can certainly achieve that."

Ms Vloedmans' appointment comes just four days after Tourism Whitsundays elected their new Board.

With more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, administration and events managing, Ms Vloedmans has held roles at 4 and 5 star resorts across Australia and provides business support services through her position with the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce.

Tourism Whitsundays Chairman, Al Grundy said he was pleased to appoint her to the Board.

"Karen's appointment will strengthen our organisation's marketing capacity and our partnership with the Proserpine business sector and community," he said.

"With the newly elected Tourism Whitsundays Board boasting a diverse range of skillsets and experience, I am confident that our organisation will capably deliver against stakeholder expectations and further develop the potential of tourism in the Whitsundays."

President of the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce, Chris Patrick said it was "brilliant" for the chamber to have her on the board.

"It's giving a voice for Proserpine to that particular board and I know that Karen will fly the flag extremely well," he said.

"It's going to help businesses in this town and the members of the chamber."

Mr Patrick said not only was Ms Vloedmans appointment great for Proserpine and the chamber, but she was a great asset to the board.

"She's full of passion and drive," he said.