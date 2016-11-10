New images a fresh look for Airlie Beach

ARTY: Tolita Dukes and Craig Hempstead with Cannonvale State School's Cooper, Liam, Will, Cody, Sienna, Nalah, Airlie, Lili, Callum, Jesse, Drew, Tiarne and Nara, whose art is in the book.

TOLITA Dukes is on a mission to capture our unique lifestyle in a fresh new way, and she's doing just that by producing a picture book filled with new images of Airlie Beach.

The idea for the book, titled Where We Live Airlie Beach, came about in July after the director of 8 Seconds became tired of seeing the same old images of Airlie Beach used by tourism operators to promote the region.

"We have two beautiful marinas and the main street is complete, we've got great access and tourism is becoming more buoyant - so what a great time to capture what we offer,” she said.

"Airlie Beach has always sort of come second to the islands and I believe now is the time where we can stand on our own two feet, and we have a lot more to offer than we previously had, so what a great time to capture that in pictures.”

Ms Dukes and photographer Craig Hempstead have worked together on the Port of Airlie project for the last three years, which made Mr Hempstead familiar with the region.

With Tourism Whitsundays a major partner of the book and on the verge of kick-starting their new campaign More to Explore, Ms Dukes said the book release was perfectly timed.

"The publication release in December ties in nicely with the upcoming campaign which aims to enlighten visitors on the other experiences available within the region they may not have been aware of,” she said.

The 144-page book is due to hit shelves early December.For more information visit itswherewelive.com.au.