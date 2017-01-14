New osteopath brings backbone

OSTEOPATH Joanna Addy has hit the ground running at the Whitsunday Health Clinic this week.

The newest recruit, affectionately known as Josteo, is equipped with over seven years of experience and has worked in the Whitsundays since 2015.

Ms Addy said she was proud to make a meaningful contribution to the team.

"I'm very excited; it is great to be part of a really professional team that covers all the bases,” she said.

"How your body moves and how an osteopath moves it for you can really impact it from the inside and that is why you can see an osteopath for a sore back but also a tummy pain.

"People see us as just backs, but we are so much more than that.”

Clinic director Rowena Kissun said the new addition to her specialised team was great news for clients.

"What I like about this clinic is rather than having one or two people pretending they can do everything, like a jack of all trades, we stick to our profession,” she said.

"As a naturopath, I stick to blood work and herbal medicine, Joanna sticks to osteopathy, and Francesca sticks to acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine.

"By having osteopathy in the clinic it will attract different types of clientele that didn't come here before, with a huge scope now for athletes, pregnant women and children.”

Ms Kissun said all her staff were equipped with the experience and knowledge that clients could trust.

"In this clinic we take a very medical stance in our natural health,” she said.

"Since all our practitioners are university trained, professionally registered and with private health care rebates, customers can feel confident they are getting sound advice and supplements.

"It is important that our locals know where they can go to receive treatment no matter what the health complaint.”

The Whitsunday Health Clinic will be extending opening hours till late on Wednesday, Thursday nights and Saturdays by appointment.