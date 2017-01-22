New principal brings wealth of experience

WELCOME: New principal of WCC, Mark Ogilvie.

WHITSUNDAY Christian College welcomes its new principal, Mark Ogilvie, in 2017.

Coming from Cooma in New South Wales, Mr Ogilvie was principal of Snowy Mountains Christian School.

He has been a principal in Bali and has taught in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kenya, Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

He is at home in the tropics, having lived tropical zones for most of his adult life.

"The Whitsundays is a vibrant region, beautiful in greenery and scenery,” he said.

"I am looking forward to visiting the Great Barrier Reef and getting to know the school community and the community at large.

"The Whitsundays is the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, and Whitsunday Christian College is the Christian heart in education.”

Mr Ogilvie has met parents of Whitsunday Christian College students in the community and has received wonderful praise of the school, particularly abut the warmth and care of the staff towards students, parents and the community.

"It is an honour to be principal of Whitsunday Christian College and leading such wonderful staff who show warmth and professionalism,” Mr Ogilvie said.

"We are known in the region as being strong in academics, nurturing in character development and values, and serving others in Australia and abroad."

Whitsunday Christian College has education from P-12 and serves the Whitsunday region, providing buses from Bowen, Proserpine, Stathdickie and Cannon Valley to the college.