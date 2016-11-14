New tourism record to benefit the Whitsundays

TOURISM: An aerial shot of Whitehaven Beach, one of the Whitsunday region's most popular attractions.

FEDERAL Member for Dawson, George Christensen said a spike in international tourists to Australia will significantly benefit the Whitsundays.

Over the past 12 months, Australia welcomed more than eight million international tourists with the benefits flowing to North Queensland.

Mr Christensen said this year's results from the Australian Bureau of Statistics was the first time Australia had broken the eight million visitor mark.

"The more international tourists we have coming to Australia, the more we can try and get them to visit North Queensland,” he said.

"I am focused on attracting more visitors to our beautiful region to grow our tourism industry and support local businesses.”

Growth in the tourism industry has increased drastically since 2013 with visitor numbers breaking the six, seven and now eight million mark.

"This rapid rise has come on the back of strong Liberal National Government support for the tourism industry,” Mr Christensen said.

"The tourism industry is growing three times faster under the Liberal National Government than it was under the previous Labor Government.”

Mr Christensen said the Government's support for the tourism industry did not happen by accident with a number of factors incorporated.

He said the Liberal National Government had removed Labor's carbon tax, stopped Labor's cuts to Tourism Australia, increased the number of markets that have access to online visa lodgement from 72 to over 200, announced a new 10-year multiple entry visitor visa, made visa applications available online in Simplified Chinese and expanded international aviation capacity.

"Australia's growth in the tourism sector continues to support North Queensland small businesses and generate local jobs,” Mr Christensen said.

"To drive further growth from our largest tourism market the Prime Minister and Chinese President have jointly designated 2017 as the Australia-China Year of Tourism.”