New Year's sorted

IF YOU'RE scratching your head wondering what to do to bring in the new year, the Whitsundays definitely has you covered with no shortage of events to attend.
Local venues will host a wide variety of exciting events which are bound to have everyone buzzing as the countdown to the new year begins.
It wouldn't be new years without a fireworks display brought to you by the Reef Festival Committee, Whitsunday Regional Council and business sponsors. For those who don't plan to stay up until midnight, the first display will kick off at 9pm but for those prepared to continue on, the second will start at 12am. Fireworks can be viewed anywhere along the Airlie Beach foreshore. Food stalls will be open as well as a jumping castle and fun glow products for sale.
For a family friendly evening, the Sailing Club has the perfect option. From 6pm a free jumping castle will be open to children as well as a barbecue on the lawn while the Cadillacs perform upstairs from 9pm until late.
Local nightclubs will have a unique spin on the evening. Magnums has six days of events while Mama Africa has a four day festival.
Capers, Denmans Cellars, Anchor Bar, KC's Bar and Grill all have live music to fulfil all musical tastes while Barcelona hosts three days of music kick starting on December 30.
The island's are celebrating too with Hamilton Island hosting live performances, family activities and fireworks at 9pm and Daydream Island has a string of performances and plenty of food for all its guests. For a relaxed new years day, visit Cape Gloucester to listen to HK Monaroes from 1-5pm.
BRING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH A BANG
Magnums Hotel
What: 6 Days of events
Information: www.facebook.com/magnumshotel
Mama Africa
What: Four Day Festival
Information: www.mamaafrica.com.au
Boom Nightclub
What: NYE Celebrations featuring NOY
Time: 8pm-5am
Information: www.facebook.com/boomnightclub
Cape Gloucester Resort
What: Live music from HK Monaroes
Time: 1pm- 5am
Coral Sea Resort
What: Four course flat menu dinner
Bookings: 4964 1300
Barcelona
What: Three days of music and NYE buffet
When: December 30- January 1
Information: 4946 4277
Whitsunday Sailing Club
What: Live music from the Cadillacs and family friendly BBQ with jumping castle
Time: From 6pm
Information: 4946 6138
Capers on the Esplanade
What: Live music from Gypsy Soldier and live DJ
Time: Gypsy Soldier from 8.30pm and DJ from 12.30am
Information: 4964 1777
Anchor Bar
What: Live music and fireworks
Time: 5pm-12am
Bookings: 4946 6678
Reef Gateway Hotel
What: Meatlovers buffet with Spit Roast and live music by Kieran McCarthy
Information: 4946 2635
Hamilton Island
What: DJ Scott Pullen and The Groove Academy
Time: From 9pm
Information: www.hamiltonisland.com.au/events
Denmans Cellars
What: Lotty Johnny live performance
Time: 8pm-midnight
Information: 0438 996 533
Daydream Island Resort
What: The Devine Showband live performance
Time: 9pm-2am
Information: www.daydreamisland.com/about/news/
KC's Bar and Grill
What: Live music from The Fox
Time: From 8.30pm
Information: 4946 6320
Paddy's Shenanigans
What: Circus theme
Information: www.facebook.com/paddys. shenanigans
