New Year's sorted

BIG BANG: Airlie Beach foreshore will come alive with fireworks on New Years Eve.

IF YOU'RE scratching your head wondering what to do to bring in the new year, the Whitsundays definitely has you covered with no shortage of events to attend.

Local venues will host a wide variety of exciting events which are bound to have everyone buzzing as the countdown to the new year begins.

It wouldn't be new years without a fireworks display brought to you by the Reef Festival Committee, Whitsunday Regional Council and business sponsors. For those who don't plan to stay up until midnight, the first display will kick off at 9pm but for those prepared to continue on, the second will start at 12am. Fireworks can be viewed anywhere along the Airlie Beach foreshore. Food stalls will be open as well as a jumping castle and fun glow products for sale.

For a family friendly evening, the Sailing Club has the perfect option. From 6pm a free jumping castle will be open to children as well as a barbecue on the lawn while the Cadillacs perform upstairs from 9pm until late.

Local nightclubs will have a unique spin on the evening. Magnums has six days of events while Mama Africa has a four day festival.

Capers, Denmans Cellars, Anchor Bar, KC's Bar and Grill all have live music to fulfil all musical tastes while Barcelona hosts three days of music kick starting on December 30.

The island's are celebrating too with Hamilton Island hosting live performances, family activities and fireworks at 9pm and Daydream Island has a string of performances and plenty of food for all its guests. For a relaxed new years day, visit Cape Gloucester to listen to HK Monaroes from 1-5pm.

BRING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH A BANG

Magnums Hotel

What: 6 Days of events

Information: www.facebook.com/magnumshotel

Mama Africa

What: Four Day Festival

Information: www.mamaafrica.com.au

Boom Nightclub

What: NYE Celebrations featuring NOY

Time: 8pm-5am

Information: www.facebook.com/boomnightclub

Cape Gloucester Resort

What: Live music from HK Monaroes

Time: 1pm- 5am

Coral Sea Resort

What: Four course flat menu dinner

Bookings: 4964 1300

Barcelona

What: Three days of music and NYE buffet

When: December 30- January 1

Information: 4946 4277

Whitsunday Sailing Club

What: Live music from the Cadillacs and family friendly BBQ with jumping castle

Time: From 6pm

Information: 4946 6138

Capers on the Esplanade

What: Live music from Gypsy Soldier and live DJ

Time: Gypsy Soldier from 8.30pm and DJ from 12.30am

Information: 4964 1777

Anchor Bar

What: Live music and fireworks

Time: 5pm-12am

Bookings: 4946 6678

Reef Gateway Hotel

What: Meatlovers buffet with Spit Roast and live music by Kieran McCarthy

Information: 4946 2635

Hamilton Island

What: DJ Scott Pullen and The Groove Academy

Time: From 9pm

Information: www.hamiltonisland.com.au/events

Denmans Cellars

What: Lotty Johnny live performance

Time: 8pm-midnight

Information: 0438 996 533

Daydream Island Resort

What: The Devine Showband live performance

Time: 9pm-2am

Information: www.daydreamisland.com/about/news/

KC's Bar and Grill

What: Live music from The Fox

Time: From 8.30pm

Information: 4946 6320

Paddy's Shenanigans

What: Circus theme

Information: www.facebook.com/paddys. shenanigans