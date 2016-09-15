Nicholas finishes fourth in time trial

LOCAL HERO: The Whitsundays' David Nicholas has finished fourth in the Men's Time Trial C3 in Rio.

Recording a time of 40:15.96, Nicholas just missed a podium position, being beaten out by Canada's Michael Sametz on 39:41.28.

Despite having taken gold in the event in 2012, the ride is undoubtedly an impression effort from our local athlete.

Nicholas will now be looking to the the Men's Road Race C1-2-3, set to be contested on Friday local time.

The rider is within striking distance of taking the top podium position, having finished third in at the London Games.