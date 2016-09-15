Nicholas "not happy" with fourth

OUR OWN: The Whitsundays' David Nicholas has finished fourth in the Men's Time Trial C3. Photo Chris Lees.

CYCLING: Proserpine's David Nicholas admits he's disappointed about coming fourth in his time trial event at the Paralympics.

Competing in the C3 class on Thursday morning (Australian time), Nicholas could not replicate his gold medal performance from the same event at the London Paralympics.

"I'm feeling ok but not happy with my performance today," he said.

"It was difficult to back up again today after the track which was my main objective for Rio."

Nicholas won gold in the C3 3000m individual pursuit last week, Australia's only gold on the track.

"It is always good to win races but sometimes bike riding doesn't go your way," Nicholas said about Thursday's race.

"You have to take the good with the not so good."

Nicholas said the individual time trial was always a difficult event but he did the best he could.

"In hindsight I would have pushed harder the first lap," he said.

Regardless of the result, the 24-year-old was proud to be part of the Australian team.

"Representing my country and wearing green and gold always makes me feel proud," he said.

Next up for Nicholas is the road race on Friday night (Australian time).

The Mackay Cycling Club member said his goal was to finish on the podium.

"I will go out and do my best to achieve this goal," he said.

Nicholas, who has cerebral palsy said the Paralympics meant a lot to him.

"It is a privilege to compete and represent my country but also be part of a huge community of athletes that also have their own individual story about why they are here," he said.

When Nicholas won gold last week, the Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, said Rockhampton, where Nicholas was born, did not have a claim on the champion.

When asked to respond, LOL, was Nicholas' rather coy answer.

He did say it was awesome to have the support of the region though.