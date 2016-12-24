NIDA workshops to inspire budding actors

YOUNG ACTORS: Kids participating in the NIDA workshops last year at Cannonvale State School hall.

IF YOU have a passion for acting or just love to perform on stage, then the Whitsunday Film Musical and Theatrical Society has just what you're looking for.

In January, WFMTS will host NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art) workshops at Cannonvale State School, where kids can build their acting skills.

Director of WFMTS Steve Wickett said one tutor from NIDA would be present during the workshops offering participants expert knowledge.

He said it was a unique opportunity for budding actors in the Whitsundays.

"Having the opportunity to bring NIDA here to our region makes people feel more inclusive and make them feel like they're a part of the bigger picture in a regional area,” Mr Wickett said.

"It's an ongoing process to bring the arts to the Whitsundays and keep kids involved in performing arts and broaden their knowledge.”

Mr Wickett thanked the Whitsunday Regional Council and the Arts Queensland RADF Grant for the opportunity.

BUILDING SKILLS

What: NIDA workshops

Where: Cannonvale State School hall

When: Grades 7-10 January 10&11, grades 3-6 January 12&13

Bookings: www.wfmts.com.au