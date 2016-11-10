No sign of Aqua Park

JASON Ford has been given the green light to open an Aqua Park in Gosford, NSW, but there's no sign yet that the beloved park could be back in Airlie Beach.

Mr Ford left his home of 14 years in September to move to the Gold Coast where he combined his Aqua Park with the existing Aqua Splash to create a "super park”.

With the next park in Gosford set to open on December 10, Mr Ford said he wasn't giving up on Airlie.

"I've invested a lot of money in the park (on the Gold Coast) and in Gosford and it's Airlie who's missing out,” he said, adding "I'm never going to give up.”

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the Whitsunday Regional Council applied for a wet lease which, once granted, would be put out to open tender allowing Mr Ford to apply to open his park. He said the power was currently under the State Government's control but he wanted to see it happen.

"I would definitely like to see the Aqua Park back in Airlie Beach and the sooner the better,” he said.

"I think the more activities that we have that are accessible and other attractions just puts another string to our bow.”