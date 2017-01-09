Nominate for the Qld Young Achiever Awards

IF YOU know of an amazing young achiever in the Whitsundays, now is the time to nominate them for the 2017 Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

Nominations for the awards close on January 19.

This is your chance to submit a nomination and help them to achieve their goals. These awards help young people take the next step in their field of endeavour and recognises their hard work.

The awards aim to recognise Queensland's outstanding young achievers and acknowledge their efforts. This is your chance to thank someone who has impressed you or touched your life or the lives of those around you.

Categories include:

Community Volunteer Award

Arts and Fashion Award

Online Achievement Award

Print Leadership Award

Cultural Diversity Award

Aboriginal Achievement Award

Create Change Award

The Queensland Young Achiever Awards will culminate with a gala presentation dinner in Brisbane with more than 350 guests expected to attend.

Category winners will each receive $2000 and a magnificent trophy.

One of the seven category winners will be chosen as the Queensland Young Achiever of the Year and will win an additional $2000.

Nominate for the awards by calling the awards office on 1300 055 096.